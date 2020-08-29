Knowing About Your Body: Vaginal And Reproductive Health

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
It’s very important to know about your vaginal and reproductive health. So here is a guide to help you know it better.
It is a tube of muscle that runs from the cervix (the opening of a woman’s womb) to the vaginal opening inside a woman’s body. Normally what we know as a vagina is actually the vulva, the external sex organs that surround the vaginal opening. The vagina is designed in a way to keep itself clean with the help of natural secretion (vaginal discharges) but looking after its health is also important by regular exercises and a healthy diet.
It’s normal to produce clear or white discharge from your vagina apart from your normal menstrual cycle or periods. A discharge which does not have a strong colour or smell is not a bad sign and mostly is not linked with any sexually transmitted infection.
The mucus is generally produced from the cervix or the neck of the womb. It may be thinner during the days leading up to the ovulation or when an egg is released and during ovulation, and may become very thick and stretchy indicating to you that it’s time to have sexual intercourse. Vaginal discharge keeps the vaginal tissues moist and lubricated and is influenced by your reproductive hormones. If you experience a foul odour or a strong colour in your discharge, itching or soreness in the vaginal opening, it’s time to see your gynaecologist and get a check-up done.
To get more details on Vaginal and Reproductive health, Watch this episode from Kya Tum Jaanti Ho series with Pooja Priyamvada.
