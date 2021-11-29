Why Should Men Be Served Food First Always?

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession!
I read this highly interesting article on this very forum in which the author queries as to why hot food should be the prerogative of men? I am on the same page with her and pose a more intense query - why should men always be served first?
I read this highly interesting article on this very forum in which the author queries as to why hot food should be the prerogative of men? I am on the same page with her and pose a more intense query – why should men always be served first?
As far as I can recall (and also observe) during these 55 years of my life on this planet, it has always been that way in our Indian society irrespective of faith, affluence and social status. I recall how, in my mother’s parental home, my own father along with a multitude of his co-brothers (my mausas/uncles) were invariably served first, whatever the occasion might have been. After all they were damaads/jamais/sons in law! Weren’t they?
My grandpa, his siblings, my mom’s brother and males cousins (if present) too joined the bandwagon. Even when some of the boys were not really hungry, one could hear some among womenfolk holler from the kitchen: “Hurry up don’t dilly-dally… don’t waste our time; after you guys are fed we’ll have ours… it’s already late and blah blah…”
I would be puzzled (I still am befuddled) as to why despite the presence of a maid or two and a cook why were the ladies reluctant to eat alongside men? When there was no dearth of helping hands why the delay? The picture was almost identical in my father’s family home. Mom along with her co-sister, dad’s sisters with grannie in tow would always choose eat later.
Coincidentally, in both households shortage of food, or men not having their fill was ruled out. If a dish had turned cold it would be re-heated in a jiffy. A haandi of soaked rice grains was kept as a standby to prevent shortage of rice any point of time. Ditto for the ladies when they sat down to eat. Yet…
So finally I decided to confront both my grandmothers with the question. They vociferously opined that “Men” being the linchpin, pivot point, and lifeline of every household it was but natural and very much the “In” thing that they get priority.
Fine but why can’t domestic helps serve them I argued. “they can, but (little one) you can’t imagine the immense satisfaction and contentment most women derive through this gesture” they concluded. After this I had nothing to say.
Personally speaking, I am a staunch supporter of what is familiarly termed as the videshi/western dining style wherein all diners are served initially by the hostess or domestic help. The bulk containers are generously refilled and retained centrestage.
Each diner is welcome to help him/herself as many times as he or she feels like. This makes it convenient for the hostess/ ladies of the house to join the rest of the party at the meal.
An appeal to my fellow country women: Please for heaven’s sake tear down this imaginary purdah that often prevents members of both sexes from having their meals together. I am not sure if there exist certain scriptures or Gospel advocating this kind of segregation. So why not do away with this mindless practice for good?
Image source: A still from The Great Indian Kitchen
Am a trained and experienced features writer with 25 plus years of experience .My favourite subjects are women's issues, food travel, art,culture ,literature et all.Am a true feminist at heart. An iconoclast read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
He was a generous man but she hardly knew much about the investments or their financial health. A couple of times, she had asked him and he had been vague. Now when she thought about it...
He was a generous man but she hardly knew much about the investments or their financial health. A couple of times, she had asked him and he had been vague. Now when she thought about it…
The Muse of the Month is a monthly writing contest organised by Women’s Web, bringing you original fiction inspired by women.
Chandrika R. Krishnan is one of the winners for the November 2021 Muse of the Month, and wins a Rs 750 Amazon voucher from Women’s Web. The juror for this month, Anuradha Kumar commented, “This introspective, quiet, story with its depiction of the relationship between two relatively older people is quite impressive. A lifetime spent together can bring familiarity and still allow for many mysteries and secrets. Also, the structure of the story, shifting from an external perspective to an internal monologue is well-done.”
In this open letter to her daughter, a mother normalises talking around menstruation, and destigmatises the stereotypes about it.
In this open letter to her daughter, a mother normalises talking around menstruation, and destigmatises the stereotypes about it.
My dearest daughter, I want to tell you something today. I wish to pen down a few things every little girl needs to hear before she gets her first period.
Things that I wish someone had told my generation when it was our turn all those years back.
I could hear grandmother mumbling in the background, “I’ve served my family throughout my life. Never turned away from responsibility like this. She isn’t even going to work like Kala or Malathi. Why can’t she cook then?”
I could hear grandmother mumbling in the background, “I’ve served my family throughout my life. Never turned away from responsibility like this. She isn’t even going to work like Kala or Malathi. Why can’t she cook then?”
The breeze bullied the reeds forcing them to swish and sway to its vagaries, forwards and backwards, this way and that. Everything was as it had been yesterday and the day before. The cuckoo bird continued its ‘coo-coo-once-is-not-enough-here’s-another’, coo-coo call, pleased with its own poetics, its rhythm unfaltering. So much had transpired, yet nothing had changed.
Nita looked at the bird sitting on the mango tree outside her kitchen window, and then at the clock. “Faster”, she muttered, stirring the onions in the pan harder. She would be late for office. Why does Mummy want the Okra fry made today itself when there was enough sabzi leftover from the previous day, she grumbled.
Girls today are often brought up to be individuals in their own right. Why, then, is a woman expected to give up her individuality as soon as she marries?
Girls today are often brought up to be individuals in their own right. Why, then, is a woman expected to give up her individuality as soon as she marries?
I was the only girl child of my parents. And like every only child, I was allowed to do what I wanted to do. Not that I didn’t know my limits. But my parents ensured those never became my limitations.
Growing up, I was more inclined towards behaving like a boy than a girl. Climbing up trees, making fun of the girls, picking up fights with boys came naturally to me. Every other day, there were complaining neighbours, teachers, and relatives at our doorstep.