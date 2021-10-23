I respect each woman making a choice to observe this, and I wish them a successful married life. What I am against is, being penalized and sidelined for my own choices.
Writing this piece on a sunny Sunday while taking it slow and easy. I can’t ignore the fact that today is the most celebrated day for loving wives across the nation. Karwa chauth is back again.
To be clear I have no animosity towards the tradition, I respect each woman making a choice to observe this, and I wish them a successful married life. What I am against is, being penalized and sidelined for my own choices.
Let me introduce you here to the pretentious Indian woman.
She is a symbol of hypocrisy and superficial exterior. She is the one person who will outcast and judge another woman without knowing her story. She thrives on gossip and gets fuelled by other’s sadness. Her aim in life is to compete and win even if it means hurting someone’s sentiment.
This woman is the one who judges simple happy couples who keep to themselves. She measures a successful marriage by the number of social media posts about how much a husband loves his wife. She is the one who pretends and manipulates her husband and belittles him behind his back.
I love you’s by her are as fake as her make up.
So when such a woman questions you for your choices, believe me it’s best to ignore her.
I truly believe that, no matter how many questions are raised about how I choose to be a wife or how I choose to run my life.
I will always stand true to my choices because appeasing a pretentious woman is highly obnoxious.
So to all wonderful wives out there who genuinely care for their husbands and don’t belive in a social media fasting and gift giving trend. More power to you. May you continue to shine in your simplicity.
Image source: a still from the film Haseen Dilruba
