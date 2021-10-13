Finding Myself…Slowly I Can See What I am Becoming & What I am Yet To Be!

My thoughts on finding oneself! 'You can't remember how the pain started/And you don't know when will it end/But all you know is you want to stand up again...'
They say good things happen to good people,
Happiness finds them but I saw sadness finding them as well,
Just when they thought they have made it through,
the darkness sneaked upon them,
It had the key to all locked away feelings’ vault,
It picks up all one by one,
Ones which you thought didn’t even exist,
One moment you were standing on safe grounds,
The other you find yourself standing over the air,
The whole life spent passes by you,
In blurs of people you loved, people you cared about,
All the colors and sounds,
Now nothing around you makes sense,
Everything is decimating your soul,
You can’t remember how the pain started,
And you don’t know when will it end,
But all you know is you want to stand up again,
And you’d give anything to forget that sadness,
This feeling of never-ending fall,
Which sapped out the meaning of life,
And took all the good memories you had,
But when you are at the nadir,
You don’t even try to look up,
You are left with nothing but tears,
People said, ‘Save yourself’,
Speaking about happiness and hope,
But if they would’ve let down a rope,
It would’ve been a lot easier,
But the pain was mine I didn’t want it to end,
Although it broke me every day it kept me sane,
I was looking for one thing that would let my sad soul free,
I did stumble upon it,
Because I stopped asking for directions,
Directions to my life, where people have never been to,
And slowly I can see and believe in what I am becoming,
And what I am yet to be.
Woman are not baby making machines, and they are not just here to be somebody’s wife. They have aspirations and goals. Time this was better understood by all.
Dr. K Sudhakar, the Karnataka Health Minister, sparked outrage on Sunday for his controversial statements. As reported in the Indian Express, he claimed that modern Indian women wanted to remain single and were unwilling to give birth even after marriage. He also claimed that many women wanted to have children through surrogacy. He further went on to add that the mind-set was “not good.”
When Dylan came home, I was happy I had a little brother. But soon, strange incidents began happening. No one could explain the hideous things he did or why he did them!
“Nobody loves me!” he cried, as he was forced to sit in the car. Dylan was red with rage and tears covered his face.
“That is not true. We love you a lot. You will be away just for a short while and then we’ll get you back home”. Mother didn’t believe her own words. For the first time she wasn’t sad that he was leaving.
Suicide is a side effect of a much misunderstood illness that can be fatal, much like cancer is, and like with cancer, conversation around it needs to be normalised.
Social media (like it rightfully should) is flooding with posts on Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide and as a broader discussion, on mental health.
“I am not creating a scene here Abhay you are creating it and that too intentionally. See - you are still that old, dominated, sexist Abhay. But, worry not, I too have not changed even a bit."
“I am not creating a scene here Abhay you are creating it and that too intentionally. See – you are still that old, dominated, sexist Abhay. But, worry not, I too have not changed even a bit.”
Her voice is so loud and clear that it is reaching and hitting the crowd that is even standing far away from her. People are all gathered around her to watch her perform. She is performing as a Lead Narrator in a Nukkad Natak. Jantar Mantar, Delhi. A protest is going on and she is there to show her support for the cause with her team. The procession is at its fiery heights. Thousands of people from across cities are present to show their support for the cause. The leaders are on stage and addressing masses with their files and facts.