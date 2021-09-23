Child Marriage Becomes Legal If Girl Does Not Petition To Declare It Void At 18 – Punjab & Haryana HC

The question that arises here is whether a girl who is married off as a child has the capacity and agency to declare her marriage null and void at 18, if she had to marry under pressure?
Recently, a division bench of Punjab and the Haryana high court ruled that a girl who married below the age of 18 (child marriage in legal terms) can only seek separation through the mandate of a divorce if it is not legally declared null and void by her when becomes 18.
This statement leaves us with a plethora of questions and has escalated the concern for the future of the children of our nation.
The statement by the Punjab and Haryana HC says, in other words, that a child, married off in a child marriage, needs to know enough of her rights to move court at 18, to have it declared void. If she does not, then it becomes as binding on her as a legal marriage done after the age of majority, and can be dissolved only through a divorce, going through the entire list of formalities.
This ruling of the Haryana and the Punjab high court gives a new discourse to the social evil of child marriage.
Child marriage has a devastating impact on women.
The question that arises here is whether a girl who is married as a child has the capacity to declare her marriage null and void at 18, if she had to marry under pressure?
And how can we be blissfully ignorant of the fact that women in rural areas or even in urban areas, for that matter, do not have that agency to question the ‘sacred institution’ of marriage?
Does a woman who attains the age of 18 without adequate education, possess the knowledge and chutzpah to come to a decision on her matrimonial bond and act on it? Well, many of us have our answers.
Girls married early may already have become mothers, not to mention the trauma they face. Not only this but women (girls here, children, really!) are hit harder when they conceive just after a year of their marriage, and have to face terrible consequences on their health.
Without basic education and completely oblivious to their rights they become vulnerable to social diseases like domestic violence, sexual abuse, and physical assault. Women living near the border areas (since we’re talking of Punjab and Haryana here) are doubly hit. Since the border areas are more vulnerable to crimes like human trafficking and drug abuse, if the man is involved in such illegal activities, the woman also sinks with him.
The lives of young girls are uprooted from the soil of education regardless of their aspirations. A woman is deprived of her right to life and liberty and to live with dignity. Many parents fret about keeping their girl’s sexuality ‘untouched’, and therefore to preserve the ‘family honor’ they marry the girl off even before she attains the legal age of marriage, completely ignoring the trauma that the girl child has to bear.
Also considering the point that marriage not only comprises a woman but a man as well, we cannot ignore how young boys are married against their will either, when both parties are children. The bigger limitation is that nobody talks about their vulnerability since women are subjected to more atrocities. However, if we aim for a more equitable society, we can’t exclude them from our discussion.
Any and every statement by an authority like a court has an ostensible purpose to serve. Since it is open to innumerable interpretations, one must be very cautious of the results it may lead to. People in society may feel validated to serve their own vested interests, and this unfortunate statement by the Punjab & Haryana HC may encourage child marriages in India!
Image source: YouTube
student in Lady Shri Ram college for women read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
If in-laws treat their daughters in law differently, it can certainly lead to a very traumatic and sticky situation in the family.
If in-laws treat their daughters in law differently, it can certainly lead to a very traumatic and sticky situation in the family.
“Can you get me some water?” asked my MIL from her place in the bedroom at 11a.m. on a leisurely Sunday.
Apologies to patriotic people, but most of us Indians are not sensitive to special needs people & their emotions. Let's make this world a better place for them!
Apologies to patriotic people, but most of us Indians are not sensitive to special needs people & their emotions. Let’s make this world a better place for them!
My daughter Farheena is a young, smart lady with special needs. She is 26 years of age. I was diagnosed with 3rd Stage breast cancer when she was just 11 months old. Considering how our society responds to people who are different in any way, I was so scared to die that I kicked cancer and continued living. Of course, I had to undergo regular treatment to overcome cancer, but it was not tough.
The Punjab and Haryana HC recently refused protection to a couple in a live-in relationship from the girl’s family because "such protection would disturb the entire social fabric of the society."
The Punjab and Haryana HC recently refused protection to a couple in a live-in relationship from the girl’s family because “such protection would disturb the entire social fabric of the society.”
Yesterday I read this piece of news about the Punjab and Haryana High Court refusing to grant protection to a couple in a live-in relation, where the boy is aged 21 and the girl 18. The couple is facing threat from the girl’s family, but the court refused to grant them protection stating ‘if such protection as claimed is granted, the entire social fabric of the society would get disturbed’.
Divorce laws in India and the divorce procedure in India are based on separate religion based laws, so here's a handy primer.
Divorce laws in India and the divorce procedure in India are based on separate religion based laws, so here’s a handy primer.
Divorce is the process of separating from a spouse legally. It can be a traumatic experience or a liberating experience, depending on the couple and their relationship.