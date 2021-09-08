8 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Taken Hollywood By Storm!

There is always pleasure in knowing where your food comes from, and how it is grown and nurtured. Read more about Daadi’s recipes with my own easy cooking hacks from fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables.
With the news of Deepika Padukone producing & acting in a Hollywood movie, we look at other Bollywood actresses who’ve made a splash in Hollywood!
Watching our favourite desi actresses in Hollywood is a dream crossover for movie buffs all around the world. From Aishwarya Rai in the classic ‘Pink Panther 2’ to the latest addition Dimple Kapadia in ‘Tenet’. Witnessing Indian women attain such success is empowering to women all across the country.
Let’s take a look at some women whose dedication and work has led to their universal recognition.
Priyanka Chopra has not just worked in Hollywood but has managed to make a space for herself in the industry. She made her Hollywood debut by voice acting in Planes and then landed the lead role in hit American TV show Quantico. This was followed by her role in Baywatch where she starred next to some of the biggest names in Hollywood. She went on to star in a superhero film We Can Be Heroes and continues to be a major name in Hollywood.
Deepika Padukone has been a phenomenon in Bollywood ever since her debut. Aside from being known universally for her larger-than-life Sanjay Leela Bhansali films, she has also set foot in Hollywood with a bang by starring opposite Vin Diesel in her debut movie XXX: Return of Xander Cage.
She continues on her trail to global success by not just signing up for another movie but also producing it this time. Her upcoming Hollywood rom-com has created quite the buzz as audiences eagerly await its release. Deepika will be working with the production house that has released movies like Fault In Our Stars and Love, Simon. The movie will be a cross cultural romcom and in Deepika’s words will help in bringing “impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world.”
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gained prominence in India after winning Miss World and has been known for her phenomenal acting prowess. Her Hollywood debut was with an adaptation of Jane Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ named Bride and Prejudice where she acts as an Indian Elizabeth Bennet. She later went on to work in top films like The Last Legion and The Pink Panther 2. She has also worked in several other Hollywood movies and made cameo appearances in other foreign film industries.
This might be an unexpected name in the list for many as Shabana Azmi’s work in Hollywood is not hyped enough. She crossed the borders a lot earlier than most and managed to work opposite Oscar winning actor Roberto Benigni in Son Of The Pink Panther. She has also worked on the movie adaptation of Award-Winning author Salman Rushdie’s The Midnight Children. Her other notable works in Hollywood include ‘The Reluctant Fundamentalist’ and ‘The Black Prince’.
She has always been known for her versatile performances and diverse movie choices. She made her Hollywood debut with The Wedding Guest alongside Dev Patel and went on to have lead roles in The Ashram and A Call to Spy where she played the character of Noor Inayat khan. She has always expressed an interest in working for global cinema and has achieved this goal.
Tabu is known for her diverse filmography and graceful screen presence. She starred in the star-studded cast of the Netflix English show A Suitable Boy. She has worked with Oscar nominated director Meera Nair on her movie adaptation of award-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri’s The Namesake. She has also worked in the award-winning movie Life of Pi which went on to get critically acclaimed.
Dimple Kapadia is a veteran Bollywood actress famous for her versatile roles and fearless acting choices. Her name is the newest addition to this list with her debut Hollywood movie Tenet directed by Oscar award-winning Christopher Nolan. Her acting in the movie was praised immensely by the critics all over the world.
Mallika Sherawat is best known for her role in the cult classic Bollywood movie Welcome. What is not known to many is that she has also worked in the Chinese and English film industries. Her Hollywood debut was with the movie Politics of Love and later she went on to star in Hiss and an episode of famous American TV Show Hawaii Five-o. She also starred in The Myth starring Jackie Chan.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Priyanka Chopra’s Recent Biography Explores The Secrets Behind Her Singular Success
8 Inspiring Bollywood Actresses Who Have Turned Producers!
Does Getting Married Still Imply The End Of Her Career For An Actress, Or Are Things Changing?
Bravo, Kangana, For Showing Us How Sisterhood Is Done In Competitive Bollywood!
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!