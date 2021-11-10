Never miss real stories from India’s women. Register Now!
Newsmakers
November 10, 2021

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai Starts A New Life Chapter With Her Wedding!

24-year-old Malala Yousafzai, who survived a Taliban attack at 15, makes for a beautiful bride as she ties the knot with partner Asser Malik.

Shreya Pathak
malala yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai took to social media to announce the delightful news of her wedding. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

The 24-year-old human rights activist looked beautiful as she tied the knot with partner Asser Malik in a small nikkah ceremony in Birmingham. Clad in pink and photographed by award-winning photographer Malin Fezehai, the news has reinstalled our faith in fairy-tales and happy endings.

In a Vogue interview this year, Malala Yousafzai wondered why people get married!

Malala’s wedding news (especially the adorable pictures) have taken social media by storm. Everyone has something to say and for this couple it is a flood of wholesome wishes and congratulations. The pictures have stolen all our hearts and the happiness is infectious.

Interestingly, Malala had questioned the concept of marriage in her interview with Vogue earlier this year. She was quoted as saying, “I still don’t understand why people have to get married.”

Husband Asser Malik must be quite a special guy to sweep her off her feet and make her change her mind!

Malala became renowned for her bravery at 15, when she survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban. She then went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize for her ‘struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education.’

Asser is also a man of great career achievements. He is the General Manager High Performance for the Pakistan Cricket Board. He has worked for Pakistan cricket league teams and has always been involved in the cricket scene. He is also reported to have run a player management agency.

Malala Yousafzai was shot by the Taliban at 15 & was the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize!

At 12, Malala wrote blogs on BBC under a pseudonym on her struggle to acquire education and on the importance of education for girls. In 2012, in an attempt to kill her, the Taliban shot a 15-year-old Malala in a bus on her way to school. This incident changed her life forever. The assassination attempt was to stop her from raising her voice for school girls. The tragedy turned this brave girl into a household name. She went through multiple surgeries in the UK and settled there with her family.

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

She went on to write an autobiography “I am Malala” in 2013 and started a  charity. Two years later, became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize! She later went on to acquire a degree from Oxford in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

Despite her achievements, she has been seen as a regular young millennial enjoying life with her friends & colleagues. Her insistence on living a modest life while supporting great causes has always been a source of inspiration.

Malala Yousafzai has been an inspiration for everyone around the world. Seeing her tie the knot has rejuvenated our belief in living life on our own terms and more importantly with love.

We truly hope she finds the ideal partnership in the marriage and wish her the best for future!

Image Source: Twitter

Comments

About the Author

7 Posts | 5,114 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

The Magic Mindset : How to Find Your Happy Place

Short Stories & Poetry
November 7, 2021

Tales From A Marriage: When Is It Time To Say – Enough Is Enough?!

As she dragged herself to the kitchen to make coffee for her husband, breakfast for him and their kids, and then pack their lunches and send them off to work and school respectively… she felt another spasm hit her hard.

Roopa Swaminathan - The Messy Optimist

Her head pounded so hard that she could actually feel it in every part of her body.

She’d barely slept all night. It wasn’t just the collective sounds coming from next to her – like a bee buzzing around a light source or the rattling of pebbles inside a tin can – AKA her husband snoring all night. The napkin had flooded and needed changing at least three times last night even as she felt constipated and bloated.

Having gone over 24 hours with absolutely no sleep whatsoever, Nisha got up at 5.30am in the morning for yet another day. As she dragged herself to the kitchen to make coffee for her husband, breakfast for him and their kids, and then pack their lunches and send them off to work and school respectively… she felt another spasm hit her hard. And clutched her stomach as she winced painfully.

Read Full Article
Pop Culture
November 8, 2021

‘Hero’ Akshay In A Tip Tip Barsa Paani Remix With A Much Younger Woman Is A Pathetic Attempt To Stay Relevant!

We need more mature and sensitive portrayals of couples with a wide age-gap irrespective of the genders, that are not fetishized or fixated on all things penile. It's time to give older actresses their due!

Tina Sequeira
Tip Tip Barsa Paani remix

We need more mature and sensitive portrayals of couples with a wide age-gap irrespective of the genders, that are not fetishized or fixated on all things penile. It’s time to give older actresses their due!

As I watched the horror of the remix of the song, ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’, I couldn’t help but wonder that the song would have been more apt, and nicer with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, her rumoured boyfriend. Or any other actor in her age bracket, for that matter!

Why is Akshay Kumar even in this song when there’s no Raveena Tandon around? The filmmakers could have taken a cue from the inclusive remix of the 90s song ‘Sheher Ki Ladki’ featuring the original pair.

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues