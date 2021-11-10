Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai Starts A New Life Chapter With Her Wedding!

24-year-old Malala Yousafzai, who survived a Taliban attack at 15, makes for a beautiful bride as she ties the knot with partner Asser Malik.
Malala Yousafzai took to social media to announce the delightful news of her wedding. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
The 24-year-old human rights activist looked beautiful as she tied the knot with partner Asser Malik in a small nikkah ceremony in Birmingham. Clad in pink and photographed by award-winning photographer Malin Fezehai, the news has reinstalled our faith in fairy-tales and happy endings.
Malala’s wedding news (especially the adorable pictures) have taken social media by storm. Everyone has something to say and for this couple it is a flood of wholesome wishes and congratulations. The pictures have stolen all our hearts and the happiness is infectious.
Interestingly, Malala had questioned the concept of marriage in her interview with Vogue earlier this year. She was quoted as saying, “I still don’t understand why people have to get married.”
Husband Asser Malik must be quite a special guy to sweep her off her feet and make her change her mind!
Malala became renowned for her bravery at 15, when she survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban. She then went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize for her ‘struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education.’
Asser is also a man of great career achievements. He is the General Manager High Performance for the Pakistan Cricket Board. He has worked for Pakistan cricket league teams and has always been involved in the cricket scene. He is also reported to have run a player management agency.
At 12, Malala wrote blogs on BBC under a pseudonym on her struggle to acquire education and on the importance of education for girls. In 2012, in an attempt to kill her, the Taliban shot a 15-year-old Malala in a bus on her way to school. This incident changed her life forever. The assassination attempt was to stop her from raising her voice for school girls. The tragedy turned this brave girl into a household name. She went through multiple surgeries in the UK and settled there with her family.
She went on to write an autobiography “I am Malala” in 2013 and started a charity. Two years later, became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize! She later went on to acquire a degree from Oxford in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.
Despite her achievements, she has been seen as a regular young millennial enjoying life with her friends & colleagues. Her insistence on living a modest life while supporting great causes has always been a source of inspiration.
Malala Yousafzai has been an inspiration for everyone around the world. Seeing her tie the knot has rejuvenated our belief in living life on our own terms and more importantly with love.
We truly hope she finds the ideal partnership in the marriage and wish her the best for future!
Image Source: Twitter
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
As she dragged herself to the kitchen to make coffee for her husband, breakfast for him and their kids, and then pack their lunches and send them off to work and school respectively… she felt another spasm hit her hard.
Her head pounded so hard that she could actually feel it in every part of her body.
She’d barely slept all night. It wasn’t just the collective sounds coming from next to her – like a bee buzzing around a light source or the rattling of pebbles inside a tin can – AKA her husband snoring all night. The napkin had flooded and needed changing at least three times last night even as she felt constipated and bloated.
Having gone over 24 hours with absolutely no sleep whatsoever, Nisha got up at 5.30am in the morning for yet another day. As she dragged herself to the kitchen to make coffee for her husband, breakfast for him and their kids, and then pack their lunches and send them off to work and school respectively… she felt another spasm hit her hard. And clutched her stomach as she winced painfully.
We need more mature and sensitive portrayals of couples with a wide age-gap irrespective of the genders, that are not fetishized or fixated on all things penile. It's time to give older actresses their due!
We need more mature and sensitive portrayals of couples with a wide age-gap irrespective of the genders, that are not fetishized or fixated on all things penile. It’s time to give older actresses their due!
As I watched the horror of the remix of the song, ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’, I couldn’t help but wonder that the song would have been more apt, and nicer with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, her rumoured boyfriend. Or any other actor in her age bracket, for that matter!
Why is Akshay Kumar even in this song when there’s no Raveena Tandon around? The filmmakers could have taken a cue from the inclusive remix of the 90s song ‘Sheher Ki Ladki’ featuring the original pair.
Here is a feminist review of the movie 'He named me Malala.' The girl who dared to stand against the Taliban because she wanted to go to school.
Here is a feminist review of the movie ‘He named me Malala.’ The girl who dared to stand against the Taliban because she wanted to go to school.
Doing a feminist review of a film on Malala was a tricky thing. Malala hands down is a female icon, an inspiration for millions of girls around the world and yet she never identified herself as a feminist. Perhaps she was too young to identify herself with any sort of ism at all. She was just a brave kid who wanted to go to school.
So Malala’s story didn’t have a feminist narrative and I didn’t expect this film to have one either. But it turned out relevant on two major counts. Firstly, it indirectly reveals that Malala’s fight was about feminism after all; and secondly, it makes an important point that religious extremism and terrorism everywhere is largely about controlling and oppressing women, be it Taliban in Afghanistan or Boko Haram in Nigeria.
The stories of inspiring women are eerily similar - disapproval from society, a danger to life and liberty, and eventually, breaking barriers.
The stories of inspiring women are eerily similar – disapproval from society, a danger to life and liberty, and eventually, breaking barriers for themselves and other women. The history of inspiring women repeats itself, says this post.
The cock was crowing outside her window. No clock to guide her, but she knew that her day had begun.
She swept the yard, fed the animals tethered there, and milked the cow. She drew water from the well, made tea, and woke up her family. Breakfast was last night’s bread (made of millet) dunked in the tea. After a quick bath, she made lunch. On the clay stove, fired with wood, squatting in the kitchen, it was no easy task.