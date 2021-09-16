Anushka Sharma Inspires Husband Virat Kohli To Start Shelter For Wounded Stray Animals!

Want a career that guarantees you a consistent income, every month: all from the comfort of your home? Join eMaester: Teach more, Earn More, Learn More.
Anushka Sharma motivates Virat Kohli to start a shelter for stray animals. She is vegan & has been a trailblazer in her initiatives for animal welfare!
Anushka Sharma seems to have inspired Virat Kohli to philanthropic action for stray animals. His foundation called the Virat Kohli Foundation that helped in nurturing sports talent will also now work for rescue and shelter work for strays. Virat Kohli has said he was inspired by wife Anushka Sharm and decided to start rehabilitation centres for wounded stray animals. (It is interesting to note that Virat has announced his stepping down from T20 captaincy. We wonder if he is planning to focus on philanthropy going ahead.)
Anushka Sharma has always been known as a dedicated animal lover. She is vegan (eating plant-based diet without animal products) and her efforts to spread the love for animals have always made the headlines. She has time and again taken part in initiatives and donated for animal welfare and used her voice to spread awareness.
Anushka Sharma’s vision to help stray animals inspired husband Virat Kohli to take this wonderful step.
He has been quoted saying, “Anushka’s vision to help stray animals across India is truly inspiring for me and since I have met her, I have tried to understand more about animal rights and the urgent need for medical assistance for strays.”
Anushka Sharma has inspired change not just through her movies but also in people’s lives. Her dedication towards helping strays and providing them a quality life has come to fruition. She is on her path to make the world a better place, one dog at a time.
The Virat Kohli foundation has partnered with Vivaldis Animal health which is an animal healthcare company. Vivaldis will provide the required medical assistance and healthcare for the institution. The foundation has also partnered with Awaaz which is a Mumbai based NGO and will take care of the execution of the initiative.
There are to be two branches, one in Malad which is a trauma and rehab centre and another in Boisar which is a shelter for wounded and sick strays.
On Anushka’s influence on the initiative, Virat Kohli has been quotes as saying, “I admire Anushka’s dedication towards the welfare of animals, and I have drawn my inspiration from her. It is our dream to create a safer space for the stray animals of our city. We are excited to announce that the centre is ready, and hope to make a difference through this noble initiative.”
We see how the kindness of one has led to such a huge step in the right direction.
This truly is a great initiative and deserves appreciation. Anushka’s love for animals and their welfare has catalysed into a great endeavour. It is wonderful that she is putting her celebrity status behind such a noble cause!
