As A Student, I Always Had A Sore Neck. I Researched & Realized I Was Suffering From ‘Text-Neck’!

As a student I ended the day with a sore neck and shoulder. I realized I was suffering from the 'text-neck' when this vicious cycle of pain led me to research the name of this condition!
This ongoing pandemic has led to another global pandemic of posture-based health issues. As a student who spends all day on her laptop, attending classes and chasing deadlines, ending the day with a sore neck and shoulder is common. The pain does not subside until the weekend and comes back on Monday.
This vicious cycle of pain and continuous stress led me down a rabbit hole of research to name this devil. In my strenuous research (that I did hunched over a laptop), I stumbled across a condition called “Text Neck”.
Text neck is a term coined by an American Chiropractor Dr. DL Fishman. He used it to describe the pain caused in the neck due to stress. This stress stems particularly from spending long hours with our neck hung low while using handheld devices like phones or laptops.
Having our necks continuously in one position with no rest and constant tension leads to this immense pain.
Text neck is not just an isolated issue that we have, it affects the functioning of our entire body. Some of the major affects on our body cause by text neck are on:
Metabolism
Our stomachs are affected by everything. From anxiety to posture. Being inactive for huge amounts of time can lower your metabolism. This happens due to decreased muscle movement. So, text neck will not just go for your neck but also for your stomach.
Posture
This one is pretty obvious but extremely important. Continuously having text neck can sometimes influence our posture permanently. Text neck puts pressure on our lumbar muscles and may lead to a contraction in or posture which will push our head forward and lead to a permanent hunch.
Depression
We usually have text neck when we are spending a lot of time on our electronic devices. This inadvertently leads to a lack of social interaction. Continuous lack of socialisation may lead to feeling of loneliness. On top of this we might lack vitamin d which also catalyses depression.
Chronic pain
Text neck’s most prominent repercussions include a chronic pain that lasts a life time and is very hard to get rid of. This in turn will lower your quality and ease of life.
To prevent a plethora of problems to come our way, we must make some lifestyle changes. Neck stretching exercises have shown miraculous results.
It is important to take breaks between our screen time. If however our work schedules don’t allow that; it is only exercise that can help us get rid of neck issues. Neck stretching could just include titling our heads sideways and up and down and relaxing the muscles. Such small steps can go a long way in keeping us healthy.
There are exercises that help relieve neck pain. If the exercises are done on a regularly, they can help prevent neck pain. Simple neck stretches and exercises will increase blood flow through the targeted area. Such small steps can go a long way in keeping our mind and body healthy while working in a sedentary lifestyle.
Image source: Still from Tamasha
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Woman are not baby making machines, and they are not just here to be somebody’s wife. They have aspirations and goals. Time this was better understood by all.
Woman are not baby making machines, and they are not just here to be somebody’s wife. They have aspirations and goals. Time this was better understood by all.
Dr. K Sudhakar, the Karnataka Health Minister, sparked outrage on Sunday for his controversial statements. As reported in the Indian Express, he claimed that modern Indian women wanted to remain single and were unwilling to give birth even after marriage. He also claimed that many women wanted to have children through surrogacy. He further went on to add that the mind-set was “not good.”
On October 10 1954, actress Rekha was born as Bhanurekha Ganesan. She joined the industry at just 12 yrs & her life has been no less than a film script!
On October 10 1954, actress Rekha was born as Bhanurekha Ganesan. She joined the industry at just 12 yrs & her life has been no less than a film script!
Rekha went on to fight several personal and professional battles in her life.
A post by an author who met the cancer demon face-to-face. The words here explain her struggle, strength and hope. A story of her fighting cancer.
A post by an author who met the cancer demon face-to-face. The words here explain her struggle, strength and hope. A story of her fighting cancer.
It was February 11th, the day I go to know I had cancer. I was the first to read the report. Two words glared at me from all the technical jargon – ‘tumour’ and ‘carcinoma’.
Possessed by anger, he pushed Asma away and she landed face down. I stopped in my tracks, horrified at what I had just witnessed.
Possessed by anger, he pushed Asma away and she landed face down. I stopped in my tracks, horrified at what I had just witnessed.
When the effect of the medicines started to fade away, I could hear the dull sobbing of my mother. Trying to turn my head in the direction of the sound made my body scream in pain. It felt like someone had set my skin on fire. My nostrils tingle with a foul smell. Pain echoes through my body, my arms flailing. Somebody put out that fire that is now engulfing the entire right side of my face and neck. Please, hurry.