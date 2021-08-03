Why Should Scarlett Johansson Have To Sue Disney To Get Her Fair Share For Black Widow?

Explore the exquisite magic of Alcohol Ink Art. You will learn how to make beautiful abstract art, patterns like ripples and ridges. Learn Alcohol Ink art with Piyusha Vir
Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney for her fair share from movie Black Widow highlights blatant sexism in Hollywood.
Why did Scarlett Johansson file the lawsuit? Disney has earlier stated that the film Black Widow will only be released in the theatres. However, they released the film simultaneously in theatres and on Disney+ OTT platform in the US.
Scarlett Johansson is rightfully demanding her share from the profits, as per her contract. But Disney is refusing to give in. This incident has shaken the entire entertainment industry.
Many see this lawsuit as a game-changing move. If big companies like Disney can disregard Scarlett Johansson, then the plight of other women is unimaginable. Although she is getting support from the industry, her marvel co-stars are surprisingly silent.
There has been no statement from Robert Downey Jr or Chris Evans even after the statement by Disney where they slammed the actress’s lawsuit, called it meritless, revealed her salary, and accused her of being insensitive to the pandemic!
Disney has also taken credit for her “significantly enhanced ability to earn additional compensation on top of the 20M dollars she has received to date.”
Some of Hollywood’s biggest talent agencies and advocacy agencies condemned the statement and called it a ‘gendered character’ attack. This aggressive statement by Disney and the revelation of her salary to weaponize her success as an artist and a businesswoman sheds light on the plight of women in Hollywood.
The fact that not even a single marvel actor has come forward in her defence is a stark contrast to what happened when Chris Pratt was said to follow a church known for its homophobia. He received great support from his co-workers ranging from Robert Downey Jr to Mark Ruffalo.
Why the silence from her male co-stars Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans? I wonder if Robert Downey Jr, already paid 80$ with his ever-increasing demands, will ever be paid so little that he will have to take legal action?
That is how women in Hollywood are treated. Irrespective of their talent and popularity, they are paid less than their male co-workers and are shamed if they voice their concerns. Wage gap is a reality in Hollywood just like any other industry.
Despite the blatant sexism highlighted by this lawsuit, the industry refuses to accept that it is equal and just for stars like Scarlett to sue the company if they are underpaid because of a contract breach.
Regardless of how rich or successful, society cannot stand to support women professionals claiming their deserved share.
Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit could be a game-changer and encourage other women to come ahead!
If Disney, a 130M $ company can reduce to character shaming and underpaying its most famous actresses, then what is left for others who are not in the circumstances to highlight this issue is a question we collectively need to raise?
Scarlett, fortunately, has received immense support from Twitter and Instagram. ‘Team Scarlett’ has been trending. Memes have started popping up as soon as the news burst and Disney reacted the way it did.
Emma Stone the actress who played the role of Cruella has been considering her options after Scarlett’s lawsuit. She along with Emma Stone and Emily Blunt are considering suing Disney for the hybrid release of their movies.
This is a good step towards fighting these giant companies that ignore the contracts of women artists and callously gender-shame them for profit.
Image source: Still from Black Widow and collage of various memes on social media
