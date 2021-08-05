Indian Hockey Player Vandana Katariya’s Family Faces Casteist Abuse After Losing Semifinals

Explore the exquisite magic of Alcohol Ink Art. You will learn how to make beautiful abstract art, patterns like ripples and ridges. Learn Alcohol Ink art with Piyusha Vir
After the Indian women’s hockey team lost the semifinals, two upper caste men went to Vandana Katariya’s home and screamed casteist abuses at her family.
For the first time in history, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team has made us proud by reaching the semi-finals. Vandana Katariya became the first Indian woman hockey player to score an Olympic hat-trick. Needless to say, what a glorious moment for India!
But things turned violent at Vandana Katariya’s hometown of Roshnabad, Haridwar.
A couple of hours after the Indian Women’s Hockey Team lost in the semi-finals to Argentina, two upper caste men circled Vandana Kantariya’s home and abused her family. They burst fire crackers, danced in false jubilation, and screamed caste slurs. Vandana Katariya’s brother Shekhar reported that these upper class men screamed, and claimed that squad had lost because there were too many “too many Dalit players in the team.” They further went around and reiterated “not just hockey but every sport that should keep Dalits out.”
Wow! Is this how we greet the first Indian woman who scored a hat-trick at the Olympics? Having said that, not just the star of the games, no one should be subjected to casteist abuse like this.
It were Vandana Katariya’s goals against South Africa that helped India reach the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics. She was out there on the international stage making us all proud and representing her country. And instead of celebrating her accomplishments, she is subjected to caste slurs. This hatred and harassment is done in guise of nationalism and caste pride.
It is no secret that casteism is ingrained in our society, and people think it’s okay to use caste slurs. There are still people who can’t seem to keep religion and caste out of sports. Even after scoring a hat-trick, Vandana Katariya’s family had to go through casteist harassment. Is there any limit to this?
Atrocities against Dalit women are never individual cases; they are part of a wider story of caste vengeance. Such discrimination continues every day, despite the fact that several Dalit leaders have struggled over decades to eradicate the depth and extent of such discriminatory practices.
Earlier this week, after PV Sindhu made us proud by winning the bronze medal in women’s badminton, the Google search for her spiked, and the most startling, even absurd aspect of these internet searches was that most people were curious to know PV Sindhu’s caste.
It was not about her victory, not about her accomplishments but the caste, most of these women athletes come from humble backgrounds and they have fought their way to the top.
For instance, former national level boxer Halen Thulasi also had to deal with caste based discrimination. Halen once said in an interview that “Being a Dalit has no value, just because I am a Dalit, I am expected to stay at the bottom.”
If women who have dedicated their entire life to sports are abused and harassed, what hope is there for anyone else?
Even sportsmen including Vinod Kambli and Palwankar Baloo faced prejudice because of their caste. Despite Palwankar Baloo’s significant contribution to cricket, most people are unaware of his contribution.
The awful sight of ‘casteism’ is so deeply embedded in our culture that it nearly seems unattainable to eradicate. And caste-based discrimination is not just limited to sports but it is so prevalent in every profession. Often Dalit women are attacked, raped and abused. Yet time and again people question – why do we need reservation?
Indians have a strange, entitled, and an abusive relationship with sports – we make ‘superheroes’ of them, but when we feel as if we’ve been “let down” in any sports event where emotions run high, we have taken to abusing and threatening the concerned sportspersons, even their families. Last year this trolling and abusing hit a new low when some users threatened to rape cricket player MS Dhoni’s six-year-old daughter and blamed her for the team’s loss. Anushka Sharma has been inexplicably blamed and trolled, even threats sent, for husband Virat Kohli’s failures on the field.
These are troubling issues about the society in which we live. And if you are a woman athlete and a Dalit, you will be objectified, and reduced to your caste.
Resume Building & LinkedIn Profile Optimisation with Chaitra; 30th July: Debunking resume myths, elements of an effective resume, resume templates and customization and more!
Career Counselling for Students with Aesha Shah: Get 2 sessions of career counselling at a convenient time
New Mother Support Group with Sirisha Ramanand, Aug 5th: safe and judgement free space for working mothers of young children
When less is more - Writing effective micro-fiction with Anupama Dalmia, Aug 8th: This workshop will help you hone the craft of writing memorable stories in a few words.
Learn Alcohol Ink art with Piyusha Vir; 4th & 5th September:; Explore the exquisite magic of Alcohol Ink Art and create beautiful art decor pieces to beautify your home
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Prathiksha BU has just completed her post-graduation in Journalism and Mass communication. She is
Small Town Girl From Haryana To A Padma Shri – Rani Rampal Tells Us How To Win At Life… And Hockey!
Why Can’t A Dalit Beti Be A “Desh Ki Beti” Too?!
5 Bollywood Movies That Are All About Indian Women In Sports. Watch!
Here’s The Who’s Who Of Indian Women Athletes At The Rio Olympics 2016
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!