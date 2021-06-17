Is A 9 To 5 Job Your Ultimate Life Purpose?

While juggling multiple roles, don’t forget you are important too. Make yourself a priority because no one else will with #KhayaalRakhna
The term ‘life purpose’ seems mysterious, but if you are one of those who doesn’t find a 9 to 5 job fulfilling, here are some steps to finding your purpose.
For a very long time, I believed that my 9 to 5 job was what I had come on this earth to do.
I was enjoying my stint as a HR professional at a reputed organization and everything seemed so great on the outside. And then something started nudging me from inside. It felt, this wasn’t enough. There seemed something more to it.
I felt stuck. Suffocated. Frustrated.
Deep inside, I knew I was meant for something bigger than what I was doing at the time. It felt I had so many gifts inside me waiting to be explored. And I started my journey of finding my life purpose!
A year of finding answers, some hard life lessons and a lot of divine help later finally I realised what my life purpose looked like. It looked like being a healer/life coach who transforms people’s lives for the better. And life feels fulfilling again.
Every morning is a new intention to create that impact and alter lives for the better. Every night is a gratitude prayer for such a celebrated work life.
If you are someone who is feeling stuck at your 9 to 5 job and knows deep inside that you are meant for a bigger life purpose, let me help you with some easy doable steps to get started on this fascinating journey of unearthing your life purpose.
If you are someone who always has that feeling within that you are meant to do something better and bigger than your 9 to 5 job, it might be your life purpose knocking at your door to explore. Listen to that inner guidance because our soul knows all the answers.
These might be a few questions you want to start answering.
Discovering your life purpose is vital to leading a fulfilled and celebrated life. Imagine waking up every morning and being so motivated and jubilant about getting to work! Such a elated feeling, right?
And now start your journey to feel that elation every single day. Remember there is life beyond your 9 to 5 job. Your gateway to an enriching work life!
Image credits Polina Zimmerman from Pexels
Hi! I am a certified holistic life coach from the University of Wellness, West Virginia.
