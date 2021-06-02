Why Humour Is The Strongest Glue Holding A Relationship Together

Muse of The Month Stories are Up! Read All Our Winning Stories Here.
For a relationship to sustain, laughter is as important as love. In fact humour is one of the main qualities a person looks for while dating or choosing a life partner. A humorous person is always good company and if you have such a person as your life partner, life becomes much more easy.
Laughing, giggling and guffawing with your partner not only increases happiness in your life but also improves the quality of your life. The most tense and stressful moments can be lightened up with a dose of laughter.
They say laughter is the best medicine. It helps reduce your blood pressure, triggers a release of endorphins, relaxes your muscles and helps you bond better with your partner. Watching a comedy series while you relax in your bed is much better than a romantic date in the later stages of a long term relationship. When you laugh together on a common thing, you bond together, which means you understand each other better and know how to lighten up a stressful moment.
When you laugh together, you lose inhibitions. A well-timed joke can resolve even the worst argument. You might share a common joke with your spouse which only you two know; a dirty secret which only you two have. Whenever shared, this common joke will help you bond more and instantly give you a moment of affection.
Laughter not only helps you make better problem solvers when there is tension, but also increases attraction between the partners, which is very important if your relationship starts to feel stale.
We are always attracted to people with a good sense of humour. We might be having that one friend who makes us laugh whenever we meet, making us forget all our worries and we look forward to meeting them often. No one likes to meet that friend who just sulks and dumps his / her problems on others. Imagine if you have such a spouse who always sulks and nags. You will definitely try to avoid such situations, by rather choosing silence to avoid any confrontations.
Laughter is the shortest distance between two hearts and a gift you find at unexpected places. Hilarious is the new hot. Everyone wants to laugh because our bodies instinctively know that it is good for us and our relationships. While love keeps you together, a shared laugh can make that relationship fun and lasting.
Photo by Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels
