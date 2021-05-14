On International Women’s Day. it’s time to ask if we’ve really taken enough steps ahead. Read some thought-provoking pieces here!
nuptial chain

My Nuptial Chain Has Rusted, Making A Noose Around My Neck…

Posted: May 14, 2021
Tags:

When the marriage itself has no more meaning, when there is abuse and gaslighting in the relationship, what does a nuptial chain matter?

My nuptial chain has rusted,
bearing upon it the dust of by-gone winds,
and customs might.
It has crumbled under the heavy love of age old boundries
and worn-out caresses of tradition might.

My nuptial chain has rusted,
corroding my heart’s love
and choking away my voice,
it has now become a round halter on a lifeless goat.

My nuptial chain has rusted,
distancing my neck from the hands that made me wear it ,
it has broken me away from the world and the over-world ,
and confined me to the nuptial bed.

My nuptial chain has rusted,
clinging around my neck like a death-killing rope that has sucked my life-force out,
I no longer live,
i only breathe.

My nuptial chain has rusted, leaving me alone on a river-less shore,
it has now turned black from centuries of oppression,
a fading testimony to a fading fate.

My nuptial chain has rusted ,
clutching my emotions, shattering my dreams,
it has now turned blue and black and black and red,
displaying the many-hued blows of torturous affection.

My nuptial chain has rusted,
Clogging me down behind the mind and soul,
it has born me away from God and man,
into a shapeless existence.

Image source: shutterstock

Isha Isita

Isha wants to be called a poet but cannot be considered as one . She can

""