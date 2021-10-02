When I turned twenty, I did not cut a birthday cake like Tiwari's daughter, but sat down to cut the tall grass overgrowing on his field!
When I turned twenty
strangely I remembered my birth
the silent cries and the silent sighs,
hopes failed and expectations dwindled,
I was born into a deathless abyss.
When I turned twenty,
I astonishingly remembered the battles fought
the scars endured,
the labour undergone
to just live.
strangely I was reminded of the dead brother who shot himself,
and his speeches which brought us to no good.
For I remain a farmhand and he an ignored voice-deprived soul.
When I turned twenty ,
I sat not to count my gifts,
but to count the burning blisters on my dark Dalit hands;
and the countless black rings around a despised toe.
I did not cut a birthday cake like Tiwari’s daughter
but sat down to cut the tall grass overgrowing on his field.
I did not remember happy memories of a shielded childhood,
but strove to forget a neglectful existence.
To say the truth,
when I turned twenty
I had no time to think,
for there was lessons to be done,
grass to be cut,
the rice to be boiled
and a world to be fought.
Oh the warmth and care that I’d always felt from him came multi-fold in these moments, and gushed out as a series of orgasmic releases.
“So, what?” my mother in law asked me. “That doesn’t mean you should leave the house.”
