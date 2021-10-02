Don’t Miss Out On Any of Our Best Reads, and Contests. Register Now!
October 2, 2021

When I Turned Twenty…

When I turned twenty, I did not cut a birthday cake like Tiwari's daughter, but sat down to cut the tall grass overgrowing on his field!

Isha Isita

When I turned twenty, I did not cut a birthday cake like Tiwari’s daughter, but sat down to cut the tall grass overgrowing on his field.

When I turned twenty

strangely I remembered my birth

the silent cries and the silent sighs,

hopes failed and expectations dwindled,

I was born into a deathless abyss.

When I turned twenty,

I astonishingly remembered the battles fought

the scars endured,

the labour undergone

to just live.

When I turned twenty

strangely I was reminded of the dead brother who shot himself,

and his speeches which brought us to no good.

For I remain a farmhand and he an ignored voice-deprived soul.

When I turned twenty ,

I sat not to count my gifts,

but to count the burning blisters on my dark Dalit hands;

and the countless black rings around a despised toe.

When I turned twenty,

I did not cut a birthday cake like Tiwari’s daughter

but sat down to cut the tall grass overgrowing on his field.

When I turned twenty ,

I did not remember happy memories of a shielded childhood,

but strove to forget a neglectful existence.

To say the truth,

when I turned twenty

I had no time to think,

for there was lessons to be done,

grass to be cut,

the rice to be boiled

and a world to be fought.

About the Author

Isha Isita

Isha wants to be called a poet but cannot be considered as one . She can now be termed as a 15 year old who is read more...

3 Posts

