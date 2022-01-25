‘Chain Me No Further With The Shackles Of Your Love…The Nation Has Called And I Must Run…’

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
On India's 73rd Republic Day, the poem explores the shackles of marriage, as the nation calls for brave women who can take protect & nurture its spirit-soul!
The nation’s clarion call stirs me from the nuptial bed,
the Mother’s cry rings in my ears,
her misered form dances before my eyes, ohh beloved,
I must heed her call.
My eyes are filled with dreams of the Mother’s wide-eyed future,
my lips kiss only her wounded feet,
my hand caresses only her wounded cheeks.
No , beloved, no.
I have circumambulate the sacred fire burning steadily in my soul,
I can no longer walk round the filial fire,
my hand has been extended to my dying nation’s call,
I cannot accept the weight of another.
My body has left the sweet – scented bough of your arms,
and entered into the fire of self-immolation.
I no longer revert to your bodily affection,
I have to take care of the forceful love of my soul-mother.
My cheeks are reddened with the blood vigouring to be shed for the nation,
the vermilion mark has lost its potency, beloved.
The Mother’s arms encircle my neck ,
the nuptial chain has slid to the ground.
Beloved, I have left the comforting bed of conjugality,
chain me no further with the shackles of your love,
bound me no more by promises of your tears,
the nation has called and I must run,
Into the fire that blazons immortal warriors out of mortal men.
Note: At a time when marriage and conjugal duties are considered as the end and goal of a woman’s life, the nation suffers from the dearth of brave women who will take on the mantle of protecting, nurturing and creating its spirit-soul. With all the energy of women diverted towards filial responsibilities, we have an urgent want of strong women ready to sacrifice themselves at the altar of the common good. This poem is both a wake-up call to us women to rise and assert ourselves, and also a prayer to all those who shackle us with their love. Free us , we are meant for wider destinies and greater good.
Image source: Still from movie Gunjan Saxena
Stop glorifying biological parenthood - other methods of growing a family are just as valid, and completely a couple's choice, especially of the woman whose body goes through pregnancy and birth.
Stop glorifying biological parenthood – other methods of growing a family are just as valid, and completely a couple's choice, especially of the woman whose body goes through pregnancy and birth.
Trigger Warning: Contains derogatory remarks about having a baby through surrogacy or any means other than giving birth through biological means, and may be triggering, especially to adoptive parents.
Recently Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced parenthood by surrogacy. This has once again sparked the debate about ethical surrogacy, which is a discussion for another day.
Arathi Rajagopalan, founder of 'House of Kalart', talks about thinking like a designer & transitioning to thinking like a business owner.
Excerpts from an interview with Arathi Rajagopalan, founder of 'House of Kalart' – a fusion jewellery label that merges global aesthetics and traditional craftsmanship.
When did you start ‘House of Kalart’ and what was the intention?
I started House of Kalart in 2017 as a venture where painting, drawing and embroidery are married with metalsmithing to create well-handcrafted fashion jewellery. Along with painting and styling, the venture aims to create a holistic fashion experience for a bold and dramatic woman!” As a child, I had always been fascinated by arts and crafts.
Mother’s Day is a special time of the year...and it arrives soon! If you have lost your mother, here's help on coping with the pain.
Mother's Day is a special time of the year…and it arrives soon – on Sunday, May 13th this year! If you have lost your mother, here's help on coping with the pain.
For those who have mothers, everyday is a Mother’s Day. One day is just not enough to celebrate your mother; still, the second Sunday of May every year is devoted to HER honour – since she is second only to God. But what about those whose mothers have merged with the Divine?
“My heart falls apart, my body trembles when I see the markets full of flowers, chocolates, greeting cards, etc. I know Mom is no longer there; it has been ten years now, but the pain will always come alive whenever I see such celebration of motherhood,” asserts Saniya Malhotra, my former colleague and a close friend. I am so attached to my mother, and I almost lost her to a breast tumour in 2006…Thus, I know how unbearable it is to be away from a parent – life-long. I can very well relate to Saniya’s pain.
When the marriage itself has no more meaning, when there is abuse and gaslighting in the relationship, what does a nuptial chain matter?
When the marriage itself has no more meaning, when there is abuse and gaslighting in the relationship, what does a nuptial chain matter?
My nuptial chain has rusted,
bearing upon it the dust of by-gone winds,
and customs might.
It has crumbled under the heavy love of age old boundries
and worn-out caresses of tradition might.
My nuptial chain has rusted,
corroding my heart’s love
and choking away my voice,
it has now become a round halter on a lifeless goat.