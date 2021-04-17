On International Women’s Day. it’s time to ask if we’ve really taken enough steps ahead. Read some thought-provoking pieces here!
What Should Be The Image Of A Strong Woman?

Posted: April 17, 2021
Modernity and strength comes with the mind. It comes with the key words of acceptance and ignorance: Acceptance of one’s own self, looking within oneself and discovering.

When we think of Helen or actress Bindu, the image of a woman dancing in a bar with a glass of wine comes to mind. On the other hand the thoughts of Hema Malini or Asha Parekh makes us think about a saree clad good woman.

How the world thinks of a strong woman

In today’s world however we have begun to think of a new definition of a “modern” or a “strong” woman in all it’s glory. Let us look at the description of some of its forms:

  • A modern Or a strong woman can handle all the stuff be it home or work.
  • She shouldn’t be “girly” or wear pink.
  • She should cut her hair short to stand out.
  • She should be involved in a profession in which less women are in.
  • She shouldn’t dream about a husband.
  • Having kids is a no no. Delay marriage and kids, marry post 30.
  • She shouldn’t be following rituals like a lame girl.
  • She should know how to drink and party.
  • Wear modern dresses, no salwar suits or “dehati” outfits.
  • She should speak her mind, no matter how harsh it sounds

Who exactly is a strong woman?

Now let us analyse of what a strong woman really is : Any woman who respects and accepts herself and others and is not afraid to speak for the right things while valuing other’s opinions on matters, at the same time ignoring the unnecessary rants and focusing on her goals.

  • What she wears doesn’t matter.
  • Whether she chooses to have a husband, kid or whether she is a god fearing person doesn’t matter
  • Whether she keeps her hair long or short is a personal choice
  • No colour can make you look girly.
  • Being involved in a profession is a personal choice.
  • Can dance to any tune without vodka.
  • If a person is always speaking harsh things about others, the person is not speaking her mind, she’s a bad person. Period!

What girls do is copy celebs and their style. What we should note is that even celebs have their own unique self. Genelia d’souza left work for a long time after marriage while Kareena kapoor did not. Priyanka chopra changed her name and Anushka sharma did not. Every person’s choice is unique and should be respected at all costs. A tailor made reference of how a woman should be is what got the world in trouble at first.

Ditch being copy cats and start having a perspective on things. Learn to analyse and retain the important things in life. In short, try being the best version of yourself, that’s the only competition you should be worried about.

Image Source: Johnhain on Pixabay

Dr Arushi

Often the test of courage is not to die but to live..

How Women's Participation In Politics Can Help Advance Gender Equality

