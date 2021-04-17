What Should Be The Image Of A Strong Woman?

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
Modernity and strength comes with the mind. It comes with the key words of acceptance and ignorance: Acceptance of one’s own self, looking within oneself and discovering.
When we think of Helen or actress Bindu, the image of a woman dancing in a bar with a glass of wine comes to mind. On the other hand the thoughts of Hema Malini or Asha Parekh makes us think about a saree clad good woman.
In today’s world however we have begun to think of a new definition of a “modern” or a “strong” woman in all it’s glory. Let us look at the description of some of its forms:
Now let us analyse of what a strong woman really is : Any woman who respects and accepts herself and others and is not afraid to speak for the right things while valuing other’s opinions on matters, at the same time ignoring the unnecessary rants and focusing on her goals.
What girls do is copy celebs and their style. What we should note is that even celebs have their own unique self. Genelia d’souza left work for a long time after marriage while Kareena kapoor did not. Priyanka chopra changed her name and Anushka sharma did not. Every person’s choice is unique and should be respected at all costs. A tailor made reference of how a woman should be is what got the world in trouble at first.
Ditch being copy cats and start having a perspective on things. Learn to analyse and retain the important things in life. In short, try being the best version of yourself, that’s the only competition you should be worried about.
Image Source: Johnhain on Pixabay
Often the test of courage is not to die but to live..
