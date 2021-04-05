March Your Way To An Inclusive Organisation With Sonica Aron’s Marching Sheep!

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
An organisation that helps women grow while making companies more gender-inclusive, Sonica Aron’s Marching Sheep is what we need today!
Marching Sheep is a boutique HR advisory firm. We work in the areas of Diversity and Inclusion, Organization Design Consulting, Talent Assessment, Management, and Coaching.
Marching Sheep aims to help organisations to become more profitable and productive through a range of interventions. We also assist the women workforce to become successful across industries.
The company provides end-to-end solutions in D&I space focused on the creation of strategy and implementation. Marching Sheep has created breakthroughs in the industry with its exclusive programs – [email protected] and Unleash.
Marching Sheep also helps organisations strengthen their leadership pipeline and become future-ready by establishing result-oriented talent assessment and management programs.
You can find them on their website right here or on Facebook here
A Delhi University ranker from Hansraj College- Mathematics (H), Sonica did her post-graduation in HR from the prestigious XLRI. She started her career with a sound understanding of business where she went route-riding with Pepsico. Sonica was part of the team that launched Pepsi 200 ml at Rs 5. She was the first lady HR Manager stationed at a factory in Upcountry UP and there the seeds to her diversity practice were born.
Sonica is a passionate advocator of diversity. As a woman professional, Sonica has both experienced and observed gender-based bias closely. Every woman in the workspace experiences this at some time or the other.
This has prompted her to launch her diversity practice. ‘Organisations need to move ahead of the curve and drive inclusive teams and mindsets, gender-sensitive processes,’ she says.
Picture credits: Marching Sheeps’ Facebook page
Are you a woman entrepreneur doing cool stuff? Fill up our form here and we may feature you!
To join the entrepreneur group in your city, simply whatsapp us at +91 7022826757 with your name, city, and 1 line about your work.
Reader, writer and currently an Associate Editor at Women's Web, I survive on coffee
The Diversity Trap: Are Women Really Welcome In The Workplace?
How Can India Inc. Walk The Talk On Truly Including Women At Work?
10 Reasons Why Women On A Career Break Are Being Sought After This Women’s Day
These 3 Return To Work Warriors Give Us Fresh Inspiration With Their Success Stories!
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!