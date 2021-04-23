Watch These 6 Women Centric Korean Dramas On A Wave Of Popularity Now!

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
Korean drama, or K drama as they is popularly known, are extraordinarily well made and engaging pop content from a culture that is surprisingly like ours.
Translated from the original in Hindi by the author.
In recent years, a new wave of popularity of Korean dramas found on sites such as Netflix, be it big or small, all take great interest in it. A few months ago I too started watching these shows.
I enjoyed their interesting plots, the flow of narrative, the sweet and cute romances, but especially the well etched and memorable women characters.
K dramas had begun with fragile women – so while Korean dramas were initially indistinguishable from Hindi serials in their portrayal of women fragile and naïve, with the focus on the male characters who were more complex. However, over time the narrative and portrayal of female characters have progressed, that break stereotypes.
Here are 6 K dramas I would recommend from my watch list.
If you have seen Strong Girl Do Bong-Soon, then you know that this show takes the breaking of stereotypes to a new level.
Do Bong Soon has been born with superpowers passing through generations. Every woman in her family has received this superpower.
WWW has featured the most powerful portrayal of female characters with three female protagonists.
These 3 women rule the digital world, working in different web companies. But instead of showing the women working against each other as most such stories featuring men show, here the women are shown to be friends who empower each other.
Oh Dongbeck, is a single mom who runs a bar in the fictional town of Ongsan called Camellia.
Dongbeck is portrayed as a straightforward and brave person. A resident of a small town where people know each other, Dongbeck has to face prejudices towards single mothers. But how she confronts them and rises above them and changes the mindset of fellow people, it is worth seeing.
Like Do Bang Soon, the show also portrays the concept of extremely physically strong women.
Kim Bok Joo is a talented weightlifter. She is the best in her field, but she struggles with a feeling ‘lack of femininity’ due to her strong body, but she learns to rise above it and accept herself the way she is. The show showcased a new depiction of femininity.
Typically, historical dramas set in earlier times often ignored female chieftains, but Mr. Sunshine portrayed a strong female main character, in settings of the time where male dominance prevailed.
Its main female character, Go A Shin, is the daughter of an aristocrat, who lives in a world full of powerful men and social hierarchies. Yet she is a brave fighter who does what she strongly believes in. Risking her life for her people, fighting to the end for her beliefs and demonstrating that everything a man can do she can do better.
The female character of the show, Cha Yu Ri, is still roaming the earth after her death and can seeing her husband and daughter. After being angry and cursing a deity, Yu Ri gets the chance to live once again as a human being. But she has only 49 days to remain a human being, in which she has to make her life as it was before but the problem is that her husband has remarried.
The power of Yu Ri in each episode is not only inspiring, but will make you cry.
Many more dramas such as Avengers Social Club, Doctors, Vagabond, Tell Me What You Saw, etc. have featured influential female characters in TV shows.
These female-centric Korean dramas are available for viewing on sites such as Netflix and Wiki. However, currently they are available only with English subtitles, but now many shows are also being dubbed in Hindi.
