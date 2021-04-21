‘Follow 3 Things To Stay Safe’ Mumbai Infectious Diseases Doctor Makes A Desperate Appeal

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
“We feel helpless, never seen such a situation before, people are panicking!” While narrating her pain, the doctor tells you how to stay safe from COVID.
The second wave of COVID has shaken the entire country, where cases are increasing exponentially in thousands every day. Despite their training to stay mentally balanced while treating patients, seeing patients desperate to breathe while there’s a serious lack of infrastructure and supplies has been mentally disturbing to doctors and other healthcare workers on the frontline.
Recently, I saw a video on Instagram of Mumbai’s Infectious Diseases hospital physician Dr.Trupti Gilada. In this video, the crying doctor says, “We are helpless … Never seen such a situation before … People are panicking…”
Right at the beginning of this 5 minute video, she says, “I have never seen anything like this. We are so helpless. Like many doctors, I am troubled. I do not know what to do, I am heartbroken. Maybe if I can tell you what worries me, if I can help you understand, I might be more at peace.”
With tears in her eyes, Dr. Gilada explains, “(We) don’t want any of you to be in this situation. We are seeing so many young people getting infected. One of our 35-year-old patient is on a ventilator. And now we are not even able to help people. ”
Doctor Gilada, while wiping tears, asks the people to follow these 3 things, so that we can fight the battle against Corona.
You are not a superhero, Covid is way closer to you than you think
“First, please stay safe. If you have not yet gotten COVID or you were infected but have recovered, don’t think you are a superhero or that you have some immunity. You are wrong. We are seeing so many young people get infected and we can’t help them.”
Do not remove masks when outside your home or meeting someone
“Second, COVID is everywhere! If you leave home, for whatever reason, you have to wear your mask. It doesn’t matter why you are going out, but you have to wear face masks, and make sure your nose is fully covered.”
Do not run to the hospital, first consult your doctor from your home
“Third, if you get unwell, if you feel unwell, don’t panic and try to get admitted. There is no space at any hospital, and the few beds we have we need for critically ill patients. First isolate yourself, get in touch with your doctor and let us decide.”
“We have to manage so many patients, critically ill patients are being treated at home because there are no beds. We are not enjoying this.” She says while weeping.
Today, we are all living and suffering in such a devastating time. Everyday in the news, we see an increasing number of cases and heart wrenching visuals of people outside the hospital. But the health line workers, they see these scenes in front of their eyes every day, helpless cries of patients. Every day they are surrounded by such painful scenes, they are tired now.
The doctors are helpless, living every day in this heartbreaking environment, they are engaged in saving the lives of the people. But their hands are tied due to lack of oxygen, Remasivir, beds etc. They are running low on resources. The doctors who embody hope are feeling hopeless as well.
There is only one way to fight this war. Take precautions, follow the guidelines, and stay at home, stay safe. The battle is long, and the journey is showing us tremendously painful situations, but the battle can no longer be left in the middle. We have to fight, and be safe and keep others safe.
