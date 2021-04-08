On International Women’s Day. it’s time to ask if we’ve really taken enough steps ahead. Read some thought-provoking pieces here!
Whenever I Want To Travel, I Am Told, ‘Do Not Travel Alone, You’re A Lady!’

Posted: April 8, 2021
Stay at home, cover your entire self and shut the doors and windows. And do not travel alone, you’re a lady and there are vultures out there!

I want to go where the
three oceans meet and
watch the sunrise open
the gates of clouds

But I hear a voice
Do not travel alone
You are a lady and there
are vultures around

I want to see from where
the forceful Ganga flows
Where they say a dip
takes away all your sins

I wonder if it’s even the
heinous ones but the voice
says that even Ganga
is not safe

Do not travel alone
You are a lady and there
are vultures around

One of the wonders of
the world is in my country
I so want to visit it again

Picture me against
the simmering marbles
The magnificent Mughal
art and be lost in
the wilderness of its beauty

But there comes the voice
Do not travel alone
You are a lady and there
are vultures around

God has a country in my
country, where even rain
doesn’t spoil the plans

I want to soak in its
beaches and backwaters
Feel the rain and sun
on my face and body

But the voice says again
Do not travel alone
You are a lady and there
are vultures around

Stay home, stay put
Cover yourself from
head to toe shut the
doors and windows,

Lock yourself inside
Kill your spirit and
Do not open your mouth
Do not travel alone
You are a lady and there
are vultures around

Picture credits: Still from Bollywood movie Jab We Met

Comments

""