  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > Fairytales Bother Me Because They Tell Me I Need A Prince To Save Me!

Fairytales Bother Me Because They Tell Me I Need A Prince To Save Me!

Posted: December 31, 2020
I have wanted to be nurturing and compassionate but also a promising leader. And who says that I need a prince for all that?

Fairy tales bother me

I don’t want to be saved

I have always wanted

to be the protector

I have dreamt of bravely

fighting the dragon

I also have a truce

with the sword

I have wanted to ascend

the steep mountain

and fearlessly swim

the vast ocean

I also want my pen

to breathe out fire and

I want to stand for my words

I have travelled alone and

still traced my way

I have raised my voice and

made myself heard often

I want to work too hard for

my brain to be considered

and not just looks

I have wanted to be nurturing

and compassionate but also

a promising leader

And who says that I need

a prince for all that?

Picture credits: Still from Bollywood movie Padmavat

Mitra Samal

""