Fairytales Bother Me Because They Tell Me I Need A Prince To Save Me!

I have wanted to be nurturing and compassionate but also a promising leader. And who says that I need a prince for all that?
Fairy tales bother me
I don’t want to be saved
I have always wanted
to be the protector
I have dreamt of bravely
fighting the dragon
I also have a truce
with the sword
I have wanted to ascend
the steep mountain
and fearlessly swim
the vast ocean
I also want my pen
to breathe out fire and
I want to stand for my words
I have travelled alone and
still traced my way
I have raised my voice and
made myself heard often
I want to work too hard for
my brain to be considered
and not just looks
I have wanted to be nurturing
and compassionate but also
a promising leader
And who says that I need
a prince for all that?
Picture credits: Still from Bollywood movie Padmavat
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Mitra Samal writes poems, stories, and memoirs. She is a software professional with a passion
I Was A 30 Year Old Virgin, Unmarried, And Here Is What I Did About My Secret Sexual Fantasies
O Knight In Shining Armour, I Want The Whole Fairy Tale!
Letting My Kids Watch TV While I Relax Does NOT Make Me A Bad Mom!
11 Types Of Men I met While Hunting For A Groom Through Matrimonial Websites
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!