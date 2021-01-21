We are live on Facebook with industry experts discussing How To Handle Conflict With Your Peers or Managers More Successfully on Jan 21st at 4:30 PM on Facebook. Join us.
And live a life undaunted/ because you are complete/ you always were and always will be.
Find me love that you claim to be
unblended and candid
That doesn’t fade with time
Even if memory fades and
So does the skin covering the bones
A love that doesn’t get dejected
by the furrows on face or
perturbations that grow with age
Find me love that stands by your side
When not a single being does
When your cronies turn away
but your beloved still beholds you
When you are the laughter of the crowd
but your love still values you
Find me love that is more faithful
than the animal with four feet
and doesn’t get allured by the
charm of youth that no longer
belongs to you
That is sincere to you in sun and wind
in light and dark
That never leaves your side when your
scent wanes off and charm denigrates
Find me love as described in romantic
novels and their heart-rending plots
Prove to me that those dramatic and
uplifting romance do exist for real
That the passage of time will still keep
them impassioned, touching, and stirring
Find me love that transcends hunger
and poverty
That which is not frantic with worry
or other emotions
To which a leaking roof won’t matter
and nor would a penniless partner
That which is not caught with diluted
reasoning while mourning the paucities
That love is dead my dear
In fact, it was never born
Try not to waste your precious
moments in search of such passion
Rather gather it for yourself
And live a life undaunted
because you are complete,
you always were and always will be
Mitra mostly writes poems and occasionally pens down stories or memoirs. She is a software
