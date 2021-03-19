CM Rawat, Thank You For Showing Us How We Can Influence ‘Culture’ Just By Our Clothes!

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
The Uttarakhand CM’s focus on ‘ripped jeans’ being incompatible with our ‘culture’ shows us exactly what men in power think of it – is it so flimsy that our attire must affect it?
The last two days have been an immensely knowledge gaining experience for the women in the country.
Firstly, somebody as important as the chief minister of a state questioned what values would a woman wearing ripped jeans impart to her children and the society at large.
Such a pertinent question! Doesn’t our entire culture, thought process, values, everything – rest on just a piece of clothing after all?!
While we’re still coming to grips with this vital piece of knowledge, an MLA from the same state Mr Ganesh Joshi has this profound piece of wisdom to impart “Women talk about all things they want to do in life, but the most important thing for them is to look after their family and children.”
The woman folk of the country are so overwhelmed to listen to this! We have been needlessly wasting our time and effort on career ambitions and dreams; chulha chowka is what should have been our ideal. If we haven’t cooked and served a 4-course meal at least three times a day to the family, what is the use of our existence?
To add more strength to these path illuminating words, more specifically about not ripping our jeans, the Chief Minister’s wife has said, “He (Tirath Singh Rawat) said that women’s participation is unprecedented in building the society and the country. It is the responsibility of the women of our country to save our cultural heritage, save our identity, save our costumes.”
Shouldn’t we be overwhelmed that so much responsibility has been placed on our shoulders, and that we can achieve all this by simply forging a piece of clothing?
The above-mentioned knowledgeable statement linking ripped jeans to lack of culture was made by the newly appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr Tirath Singh Rawat at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in the state capital Dehradun.
Challenging a woman’s right to dress according to her choice and passing a misogynistic and sexist remark to establish the fact, in what manner is it relevant to child rights? If anyone can give a feasible explanation, I am all ears.
Secondly, this gentleman has grave concerns about the ‘culture’ that would be imparted to the next generation by women wearing such pieces of clothing such as ripped jeans.
The last time I heard, culture had a stronger connect with the thought process, spoken words, and behaviour. So, wearing an extremely sanskaari piece of clothing and sprouting misogynistic bile and judging others isn’t detrimental to culture?
Now the other learned man who wanted to tell women about their most important duty – again I understand that he only wants to promote the ‘great culture’, but our culture has been about doing our assigned work.
Here his assigned work is ensuring proper governance in his constituency.
The women in the country are smart, and they will manage their work well and prioritise it just fine. For ensuring effective execution of the work, it is essential to be comfortable, so again let them choose the piece of clothing they desire.
As for our costumes, we woman like variety in our wardrobe. Women have even learnt to drape their sarees over ripped jeans and flaunt with aplomb, garnering attention to both.
Even otherwise, ditching one piece of clothing is not going to necessarily catapult another to popular demand. And all those concerned people asking jeans sporting women to be concerned about our weavers, please tell me how many men have ethnic weaves in their regular everyday wardrobe?
Women wearing ripped jeans do not wear it always to set a coolness quotient, neither does Ms Ranaut’s way of wearing it have the correct magnitude of ‘coolness quotient’.
Most normal mortals like me on any given day before stepping out, just pull out the first piece of clothing that our eye catches in the cupboard, the only rule is it must not be a pyjama and tee. But despite this I guess the confidence with which women in the country manoeuvre through their everyday schedule while also dodging the judgemental barbs, patriarchal expectations and misogynistic rants, does make them statement inducing divas, I guess.
Why otherwise, would a pair of jeans be making a chief minister this uncomfortable? Give this a thought while I scroll through this collection of ripped jeans to see, which one fits me the best.
Image source: YouTube & Marcelo Chagas on Pexels
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
A dreamer by passion and an Advocate by profession. Mother to an ever energetic and
If We’re Having A Women’s Day, Then Our Rural Sisters Deserve To Celebrate Too!
Where There Is No Violence Against Women, Into That Heaven Of Freedom, Let Our Country Awake!
Unless We All Speak Up Against Sexism In Our Families, Our Daughters Will Have Uncertain Futures
My Religious And Spiritual Beliefs May Not Be The Same As Yours But It Doesn’t Give You The Right To Judge Me!
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!