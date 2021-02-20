The Colour Of India

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
The colour of your skin is not a representation of success. The problem is with THEM and not you.
What do Indian beauty cream ads portray?
For men: having difficulty finding girls? get fair and you will get girls
For women: having difficulty With respect to man/career/writing/commentary/radio /cooking/ Kids/ and lets dig at every other insecurity you face—> get fair
The irony is that according to researchers >80% of women believe that fairness=success
Always remember: a person who judges you by your appearance, their whole education and so called modernity is a waste. An educated and moreover a good person would never judge anyone on the basis of external cues. The problem is with THEM and not your colour.
Image source: Pexels
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Often the test of courage is not to die but to live..
If Nandita Das Went Out To Buy Makeup Products For Dark Skin, What Would She Find?
How Do We Decode the Skin Colour Prejudice?
Nandita Das’ Video ‘India’s Got Colour’ Mocks Our Obsession With Fair Skin
‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyyan Ve!’ Bollywood And Its Obsession With Colourism
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!