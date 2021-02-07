Looking forward to the annual budget? Here’s our wishlist for Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman!
A piece of poetry on who I am because I am so much more than how the society wants to perceive me.
I am not the spectacles on my face
I am the spectacular light that leads my foot forward in the darkest days
I am not the colour of my skin
I am the rainbow on a rainy day that lifts up a child\’s drooping chin
I am not the pimples on my cheeks
I am the dimple that wipes the waves of tears to soothe you in your weeping weeks
I am not the dark scars on my body
I am the success behind every healed wound that unfolds an untold story
I am not the cracks on my heels
I am the courage that walks me through the desert of dreary dreams.
I am not the bounce of my rounded breasts
I am the bravery beneath the bones of a single woman.
I am not the aridness of my frizzle hair
I am the exuberance of my distinctive flair
I am not the weakness in my nerves
I am the willpower that inspires a million lives.
I am not the name on my in-law’s gate
I am the fame born out of my mother\’s sweat
I am neither the wealth nor the riches I possess
I am the wellness of my family and fortitude of my friends.
I am not just the Sindoor on my forehead
I am the signature on every milestone that I cross while marching ahead
I am not a burden on the man’s back
I am the responsibility that holds the nation’s flag.
I am ME
I am MY THOUGHTS
I am MY AIM
I am MY MAGNANIMITY
I am MY CHARISMA
I am MY EFFICACY
I am not what you think
Because….
I THINK BIG!!!
Image source: Pixabay
The Master's holder in English Literature from the English and Foreign Languages University, Swetha
