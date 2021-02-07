Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.

February 7, 2021
A piece of poetry on who I am because I am so much more than how the society wants to perceive me.

I am not the spectacles on my face

I am the spectacular light that leads my foot forward in the darkest days

 

I am not the colour of my skin

I am the rainbow on a rainy day that lifts up a child\’s drooping chin

 

I am not the pimples on my cheeks

I am the dimple that wipes the waves of tears to soothe you in your weeping weeks

 

 

I am not the dark scars on my body

I am the success behind every healed wound that unfolds an untold story

 

I am not the cracks on my heels

I am the courage that walks me through the desert of dreary dreams.

 

I am not the bounce of my rounded breasts

I am the bravery beneath the bones of a single woman.

 

I am not the aridness of my frizzle hair

I am the exuberance of my distinctive flair

 

I am not the weakness in my nerves

I am the willpower that inspires a million lives.

 

 

I am not the name on my in-law’s gate

I am the fame born out of my mother\’s sweat

 

I am neither the wealth nor the riches I possess

I am the wellness of my family and fortitude of my friends.

 

I am not just the Sindoor on my forehead

I am the signature on every milestone that I cross while marching ahead

 

I am not a burden on the man’s back

I am the responsibility that holds the nation’s flag.

 

I am ME

I am MY THOUGHTS

I am MY AIM

I am MY MAGNANIMITY

I am MY CHARISMA

I am MY EFFICACY

 

I am not what you think

Because….

I THINK BIG!!!

 

Image source: Pixabay 

