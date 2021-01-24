Dear FM, Here’s OUR 9 Ingredient Recipe For A Halwa Budget, Not The Aluva That It Could Be

We are live on Facebook with industry experts discussing How To Handle Conflict With Your Peers or Managers More Successfully on Jan 21st at 4:30 PM on Facebook. Join us.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman served halwa to officials in the finance ministry and announced a budget app to mark the beginning of the budget season. But we’re worried.
While it’s still not time for that spring in the feet and love in the air, you can certainly smell the annual budget in the air.
Yesterday, the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman performed the mandatory #halwa ceremony. She also launched a mobile app for the budget.
But may I ask madam finance minister, will the budget put some halwa on the plate of women and marginalized people of India? Or will your (by now) conspicuous red bahikhata disappoint them once again?
As the news came in, twitter posts alternated between worry about the efficacy of the coming budget wondering what was coming the way of Indian tax payers this year too, and the mirth about the finance minster’s choice of sweet.
✅Final stage of Union Budget 2021-22 commences with Halwa Ceremony✅Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman launches “Union Budget Mobile App” to provide easy and quick access to Union Budget information to all stakeholders (1/9)Read More➡️ https://t.co/J0eQucnwlf pic.twitter.com/a0GfX5fBb2
— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 23, 2021
✅Final stage of Union Budget 2021-22 commences with Halwa Ceremony✅Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman launches “Union Budget Mobile App” to provide easy and quick access to Union Budget information to all stakeholders (1/9)Read More➡️ https://t.co/J0eQucnwlf pic.twitter.com/a0GfX5fBb2
— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 23, 2021
Halwa? In Tamil it is an expression used to say – to fool somebody, something that has passed into colloquial slang. To “give aluva”, especially in Bambaiyya Hindi means to make a fool of someone. And we’re now seriously worried.
As these tweets (and many more here) succinctly expressed the worry most of us have –
Halwa kudukardu' (to give halwa) is an idiom in Tamil which means to fool somebody. That this budget is going to be a massive 'halwa giving by Nirmala Sitharaman is no secret from us. But she really didn't need to enact it for us 🙈 pic.twitter.com/N0WWl8Z5AG
— Katyusha (@praxpriya) January 24, 2021
Halwa kudukardu' (to give halwa) is an idiom in Tamil which means to fool somebody. That this budget is going to be a massive 'halwa giving by Nirmala Sitharaman is no secret from us. But she really didn't need to enact it for us 🙈 pic.twitter.com/N0WWl8Z5AG
— Katyusha (@praxpriya) January 24, 2021
One more Halwa Budget is on the way 😋
Are we going get one more option to file ITR without any real benefit?
-S̶u̶s̶p̶e̶n̶s̶e̶- Halwa thickened! 🕵️🏽https://t.co/Hm4F9acIgm
— Sourav (@souravray) January 24, 2021
One more Halwa Budget is on the way 😋
Are we going get one more option to file ITR without any real benefit?
-S̶u̶s̶p̶e̶n̶s̶e̶- Halwa thickened! 🕵️🏽https://t.co/Hm4F9acIgm
— Sourav (@souravray) January 24, 2021
We all know how the pandemic and the lockdown has forced crores of women and men out of their jobs. The horrific images of migrant workers and their families walking hundreds of miles on foot are still alive. Pregnant women gave birth behind hastily put up saree curtains on roadsides, walked with newborn babies in their arms, only to reach the safety of their villages.
Little did they realize that no work, no money, no succor awaited them there too.
Women lost not only their livelihood but their health also suffered due to the stress of running the household without any money. Many of those who were self-employed have still not been able to bounce back.
It is a globally accepted fact that the pandemic has impacted women workers far more disproportionately than men, and that’s why economists the world over are calling it a she-cession.
The pandemic also meant that patients and pregnant women were denied regular and emergency medical attention. Many govt hospitals were declared Covid centers, private clinics were shut and private hospitals were beyond the reach of people with minimal means.
The Prime Minister had announced a slew of relief measures like direct cash transfers and free rations for the poor and jobless people but were they enough? While the experts may want the FM to focus on the three R’s; relief, recovery and reforms, but what are the expectations and suggestions of people from the Finance Minister?
Here are 9 things that the FM can include in the budget to bring some cheer to the dismal lives of our fellow women, poor and marginalized communities.
Do you have any suggestions for the finance minister? Please share them with us for your voice to reach the authorities and government.
Image source: YouTube
Every fortnight, we send out a special mailer for working women (or those aspiring to work), with useful resources, tips and ideas. Sign up here to receive this mailer.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Curious about anything and everything. Proud to be born a woman. Spiritual, not religious. Blogger,
With Union Budget 2019 Coming Up, 6 Milestones In India’s First Full Time Woman Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman’s Career
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Invokes ‘Naari & Narayani’, But Not Much In Budget 2019-20 For Women?
Nirmala Sitharaman Has The Opportunity Of Her Lifetime. Will She Seize It?
Watch Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Pay Tributes In This Video At Siachen!
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!