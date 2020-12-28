Who Is Arya Rajendran; The Youngest Mayor Elected In The History Of India?

Arya Rajendran, with her win as the youngest Mayor in the history of India, is an inspiration to young women with political dreams!
In the recent civic polls conducted in Kerala, 21-year-old Arya Rajendran has been elected as the Mayor of the City Corporation after her party CPI (M) gained the majority in the corporation. On Sunday, the district secretary Anavoor Nagappan officially confirmed that Arya Rajendran will be the next mayor of the city corporation.
Arya Rajendran is currently a college student at the All Saints College, Thiruvananthapuram. She secured 2,872 votes more than her rival, a Congress candidate.
Rajendran stated that she has been a part of politics from a very young age. In an interview with The News Minute, she recalled going to party programmes and Balasangam, (a children’s organisation) with her father ever since she was a little girl. Later, she became the State President of Balasangam.
Both her parents are activists with the Communist Party of India (M). However, she says they weren’t the sole reason for her inclination towards politics. She chose politics on her own will. In the same interview with The News Minute, she said, “I knew Left was the correct path to be on.” Arya is also a state committee member of the Student’s Federation of India – a left-wing student organization associated with the CPI (M).
Arya Rajendran spoke about areas she would work on for the betterment of her ward Mudavanmugal and for Thiruvananthapuram. At the top of her priority is the waste management which she sees as a great challenge.
As reported by NDTV news, she said “Our city is beautiful. To keep it like this, it should be free of waste. Besides, a scientific management system, a thorough awareness is needed among people not to dump waste on the waysides.”
Her objectives also include setting up a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in her ward Mudavanmugal which would be accessible 24/7. She emphasised on the need for a PHC, especially during the outbreak of COVID-19.
Rajendran told The News Minute, “Many people are reluctant to go to hospitals, especially those with other diseases and those with children. So, a PHC which is open for 24 hours and accessible for everyone is important to have.”
Before Arya Rajendran, Savitha Beegam became the youngest mayor and the first Muslim mayor elected in the history of India. Earlier this year, 21-year-old J Sandhiya Rani became the youngest woman village panchayat president in the Kattinaikanthotty village in Krishnagiri District, Tamil Nadu. At the same time, 22-year-old R Subitha was elected president of the Poosalangudi panchayat in Thiruthuraipoondi union.
These women are helping break the stereotype that entering politics requires a certain age. Instead, they are doing their bit to help younger girls realise what it takes to be an effective and influential politician. With their clear objectives, connections with people and the passion to help people, these women are the ones young girls will look up to.
Moreover, their ground-level work and communication with the locals have garnered the attention and respect of people. And especially that from young women and girls who can relate to and approach them.
The election of these women is bound to be an inspiration for many young girls who see themselves being represented through them. They see a reflection of themselves in these women in terms of their goals, values and objectives; all of which now seem achievable and within their reach.
Today, the inclusion of younger women in politics is what we need in order to be able to see a change in Indian politics. This may just be the time when things change for good!
Picture credits: Arya Rajendran’s Facebook profile
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
History, politics and pop culture enthusiast.
With Her Cut Hair Also Went Her Insecurities And There She Stood – Her Head A Flaming Red
The Empty Nest [#ShortStory]
We’re Cheering For Chandrani Murmu, The Youngest Lok Sabha Member
Would This Reminder Of That Innocent Day Never Leave Her?
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!