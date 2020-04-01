In These Uncertain Times, Kerala Has A New Initiative To Help Women De-stress

As digital becomes more important than ever, we are coming up with first #BreakingBarriers Talk on how to build your brand across multiple social media channels. Are you ready to learn? Sign up soon.
As the nation is under lockdown, women face a lot of stress thanks to the amount of work. However, a new initiative in Kerala is a step to some relief.
Women constantly suffer from mental stress and strain. These can be due to a number of reasons. Currently the COVID-19 lockdown in India is definitely going to get to women.
Working women will have to manage their office work along with the household chores and managing to spend time with her family too. They need to make sure that they do it all despite their regular work. Honestly, that is too much to deal with during a lockdown!
And the state of Kerala is bringing an attractive model to deal with the virus and once again, it is something that strikes a chord with every woman. The current situation is a major stress for all the women but the state has come up with a novel initiative to help them. This initiative by the Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) , is a tele-counselling for women to ensure their mental well-being during this pandemic.
And what makes it even more attractive is the mode of service it provides. The tele-counselling caters to women of all ages and professions in the state, ensuring that they remain stress-free.
As the whole country is under lockdown to fight against the coronavirus, no one is sure when all of it will subside. And women of all ages are dealing with it while managing their work, the house and even cooking! At such a time, this initiative is like a ray of hope for women. They can de-stress themselves by talking about their issues and worries without having to step outside their homes.
The government has already shortlisted a set of number of expert counsellors for any woman to contact and share her problems with. The chairperson for KWC said in a statement, “We are going through a tough time and stress and anxiety are very high. Considering the plight of women, who are suffering from stress and strain in the time of virus outbreak and lockdown, we have decided to provide them with the service of our counsellors.”
With records of a number of women suffering from stress due to the lockdown going higher, this initiative aims to help these women to a major extent. The organisation also said that they would publish the numbers in all local newspapers and women will have access to the counsellors.
This is a great initiative in such times when the stress is running high but no one can step out to seek help. As the news of the spread of the virus and cropping of new cases increases, the stress, too, increases. It is at such times that women’s mental health needs to be looked at, which is precisely what the helpline does.
Picture credits: A still from movie Kaatrin Mozhi.
