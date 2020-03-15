  1. Home > For Young Women > Are You Willing To Replace The Uncomfortable High-Heels With Sneakers For Your Wedding?

Are You Willing To Replace The Uncomfortable High-Heels With Sneakers For Your Wedding?

Posted: March 15, 2020

Wedding is something remarkable in every woman’s life. The preparations and wedding shopping is almost a huge mess for all. Its rather choosing the best and leaving the comfort aside.. after all its just some couple of hours! But these hours matters

Wedding dress comes first! Yes i agree to the fact.  The wedding footwear  is equally important since you spend much of the day on your feet. However most of the women chooses high heeled footwear usually embellished with stones and stuff! But am sure many of them would agree that wearing high heels is uncomfortable and rather painful, when you have to wear them for long hours

Now the times are changing, there is a new trend to anything and everything around us! Its shocking that some women just don’t like how high heels look!

Wedding Sneakers are the recent trend which gives importance to the comfort more than looks!  In a sense it debunks the entire idea of a wedding footwear by replacing a high heeled shoe to a casual snicker with some decor.

Making your big day comfortable in style is a novel idea yet to be made!

Wedding sneakers makes a bride confident and they  don’t have to sacrifice comfort on their wedding day any more.

Millennials  are excited for this new fashion trend which ditches the heels  and walking in pain during the Big Day. In a way there is no  point of going for insanity in place of vanity.

There are several styles available in the market and e- commerce sites which includes low-top, platform silhouette, high-top etc..

So, are you willing to replace the traditionally uncomfortable high-heels and be comfortable?

Image via Pixabay

Ashiqha Sultana

Professor by profession, gypsy soul, loves everything ethnic, believes in love, compassionate epicurean and a

