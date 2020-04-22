Bhasha Mukherjee Is A True Inspiration During The COVID-19 Crisis

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.
With the COVID-19 Crisis raging across the world, let us take the time to appreciate people who are giving back and doing their best to beat the pandemic.
The Corona times prove many things to us, and one among that is the risk taken by people, especially the medical field! Frontline healthcare workers are risking their lives to help COVID-19 patients and help flatten the curve.
Among many such women who left everything to save fellow human beings is Bhasha Mukheerjee. She is now in the limelight for her kindness and love for humankind.
Bhasha, crowned ‘Miss England’ back in August 2019, is an Indian Doctor. Now, she hits social media platforms for her kind and humanitarian gestures to a pause to her charity work and serve as a doctor in the most needed times of this killer virus
Mukherjee had taken a break from her medical career to focus more on charity work which was a passion of hers. However, the Coronavirus outbreak encouraged her to take back her steth and join the fight.
There are many women in beauty paegents who are often misrepresented and portrayed a certain way. Even though many of them do try to help others, their words seldom transpire to action at times. Yet, bold and beautiful women like Bhasha deliver and make the world a better place! During these trying times, she has become an inspiration for all of us and in a way, encourages us to give back to the world too!
