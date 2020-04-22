During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Newsmakers > Bhasha Mukherjee Is A True Inspiration During The COVID-19 Crisis

Bhasha Mukherjee Is A True Inspiration During The COVID-19 Crisis

Posted: April 22, 2020

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.

With the COVID-19 Crisis raging across the world, let us take the time to appreciate people who are giving back and doing their best to beat the pandemic.

The Corona times prove many things to us, and one among that is the risk taken by people, especially the medical field! Frontline healthcare workers are risking their lives to help COVID-19 patients and help flatten the curve.

Meet Bhasha Mukherjee

Among many such women who left everything to save fellow human beings is Bhasha Mukheerjee. She is now in the limelight for her kindness and love for humankind.

Bhasha, crowned ‘Miss England’ back in August 2019, is an Indian Doctor. Now, she hits social media platforms for her kind and humanitarian gestures to a pause to her charity work and serve as a doctor in the most needed times of this killer virus

Mukherjee had taken a break from her medical career to focus more on  charity work which was a passion of hers. However, the Coronavirus outbreak encouraged her to take back her steth and join the fight.

A ray of hope

There are many women in beauty paegents who are often misrepresented and portrayed a certain way. Even though many of them do try to help others, their words seldom transpire to action at times. Yet, bold and beautiful women like Bhasha deliver and make the world a better place! During these trying times, she has become an inspiration for all of us and in a way, encourages us to give back to the world too!

Image Source: Hopclear

Ashiqha Sultana

Professor by profession, gypsy soul, loves everything ethnic, believes in love, compassionate epicurean and a

Learn More

How Stories Of Hope & Revival Can Help At These Times - Author Anukrti Upadhyay

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Dr Saniya Khan

Dr Saniya Khan: My Story Of A 14-Day Quarantine On Coming Back From A Gulf Country

2 Doctors Share How They’re Working Through The Pandemic, Despite Their Own Fears

Why Does My Mother-In-Law Dominate Me? Bengali Movie Mukherjee Dar Bou Explores

Quarantined In Spain, Actor Shriya Saran Highlights The Mental Impact Of Isolation

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

#SheReads

Trending

Dear Husbands, Lockdown Is Not About Having Sex When And Where You Wish
Rangoli & Babita Spout Communal Hate, But Shouldn’t We Call Out Recklessness Across Religions?
A Woman Is Not An Object To Be Admired, She’s A Whole Person Whose Intellect Needs To Be Valued
No Dear Men, You Don’t Get Equal Say In A Pregnancy Because Women Put In 95% Of The Work

Best Loved Stories

The Viral Video Of ‘Delhi Aunty’ Is Not Just About Her: It Shows A Mirror To Our Society’s Ugliness

Letter to Raanjhana director

An Open Letter To Aanand Rai – Director Of Raanjhana

The Third Girl

Who wants to be a housewife?

Who Wants To Trade Places With A Housewife?

What I Learned From Going Through A Hysterectomy