Remembering My Badass Grandmother As I Ditch Housework For More Interesting Things

Posted: November 19, 2020
The house becomes messier as this young woman has other, more interesting things to do, and she remembers how her badass grandmother would also do the same!

When the house is messed up

I remember you

You also were waiting eternally for the errant maid

Piles of bartans in the kitchen

And clothes lying in the bathroom

But you did not care

Coz who wants to do housework

When the nearby garden beckons

To gossip with friends

When piles of clothes lie in the bathroom

And my lazy fingers cannot

Put on the washing machine

I remember you

You were always more interested in knowing

About Indira Gandhi

The gold and silver rate

I am like you

I want to check out

Online shopping

Housework can wait

Arnab Goswami and Sushant Singh are more important

Housework can wait

Are you in heaven sitting with piles of clothes and unwashed bartans

Meeting up Indira Gandhi

Housework can wait

I agree

Always

Partition

She always wore homemade bras

Two reasons

Nothing ready made fitted her

After breast feeding eight children

It was tough to find her size

And she thought

Wasting money on bras

Was not done

She would hoard money

Built secret pockets in her salwar

And kameez

Just in case there was another partition

Image source: a still from FortuneFoods ad

