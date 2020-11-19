Remembering My Badass Grandmother As I Ditch Housework For More Interesting Things

The house becomes messier as this young woman has other, more interesting things to do, and she remembers how her badass grandmother would also do the same!
When the house is messed up
I remember you
You also were waiting eternally for the errant maid
Piles of bartans in the kitchen
And clothes lying in the bathroom
But you did not care
Coz who wants to do housework
When the nearby garden beckons
To gossip with friends
When piles of clothes lie in the bathroom
And my lazy fingers cannot
Put on the washing machine
You were always more interested in knowing
About Indira Gandhi
The gold and silver rate
I am like you
I want to check out
Online shopping
Housework can wait
Arnab Goswami and Sushant Singh are more important
Housework can wait
Are you in heaven sitting with piles of clothes and unwashed bartans
Meeting up Indira Gandhi
I agree
Always
Partition
She always wore homemade bras
Two reasons
Nothing ready made fitted her
After breast feeding eight children
It was tough to find her size
And she thought
Wasting money on bras
Was not done
She would hoard money
Built secret pockets in her salwar
And kameez
Just in case there was another partition
Image source: a still from FortuneFoods ad
