Little Girl Dream Big

Posted: November 7, 2020
“A doctor, a soldier, an astronaut I can be”- a piece of poetry for little women with not-so-little dreams. 

Hey little girl sing this song

As I strum, you sing along

I can be whatever I wish to be

If a plane is what I wish to fly

I will conquer the sky

If I wish to sail the high seas

I will move on the waters like breeze

A doctor, a soldier, an astronaut I can be

What I dream is up to me

Don’t tell me, to aspire is wrong

I have the power, I am strong

I maybe dusky, fair, short or tall

Sari or jeans, what I wear is my call

I may be soft but I am not weak

I maybe quiet but I am not meek

You maybe high on testosterone

But the world is not yours alone

The world belongs to us, you and me

I can be whatever I wish to be

Hey little girl sing this song

As I strum, you sing along

First published here.

Image credits- Pasja1000 on Pixabay

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

