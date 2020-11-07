Little Girl Dream Big

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
“A doctor, a soldier, an astronaut I can be”- a piece of poetry for little women with not-so-little dreams.
Hey little girl sing this song
As I strum, you sing along
I can be whatever I wish to be
If a plane is what I wish to fly
I will conquer the sky
If I wish to sail the high seas
I will move on the waters like breeze
A doctor, a soldier, an astronaut I can be
What I dream is up to me
Don’t tell me, to aspire is wrong
I have the power, I am strong
I maybe dusky, fair, short or tall
Sari or jeans, what I wear is my call
I may be soft but I am not weak
I maybe quiet but I am not meek
You maybe high on testosterone
But the world is not yours alone
The world belongs to us, you and me
First published here.
Image credits- Pasja1000 on Pixabay
