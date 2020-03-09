Chhapak – A Tribute

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.
Her life will neither stop nor cease
By this act of brutal cowardice
As you sneak up in all your monstrous ugliness
Feeling powerful in your hideous existence
As you attack her from behind
Living out a heinous fantasy of your convoluted mind
A splash on her face, with the aim
To kill, to disfigure, to scar, to maim
Her skin you might scorch
But her spirit is an eternal torch
The flames of which you can never reach
An impregnable wall, you can never breach
From the searing pain, the agonizing cries
With renewed strength she will rise
Image is a still from the movie Chhapak
