Chhapak – A Tribute

Posted: March 10, 2020

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.

Her life will neither stop nor cease

By this act of brutal cowardice

As you sneak up in all your monstrous ugliness

Feeling powerful in your hideous existence

As you attack her from behind

Living out a heinous fantasy of your convoluted mind

A splash on her face, with the aim

To kill, to disfigure, to scar, to maim

Her skin you might scorch

But her spirit is an eternal torch

The flames of which you can never reach

An impregnable wall, you can never breach

From the searing pain, the agonizing cries

With renewed strength she will rise

Image is a still from the movie Chhapak

