Time (Poem)

It flies from morn to eve
For the precious moments lost, I grieve
I hear the hours ticking by
My heart gives a silent cry
Oh! Please, oh! Please, pause I plead
But, Time, it does not head
Oh! I need a moment to feel alive
Pushed to the edge of precipice I just survive
Oh! Time, give me a moment
To catch my breath
A moment to feel the dew
Beneath my feet
Oh time let me heel with
The soft caress of the wind
Oh time I say be kind
I want to hear the rustle of the leaves
I want to watch the mesmerising dance
Of the tiny raindrops on my window pane
But, alas all I can steal is a glance
For Time it moves on, with great haste
It nudges the innocent to step into teens
The joys of youth do not trust
The ever moving time says thus
For it takes that away too
Leaving me without a clue
Of what the future holds in store
Perhaps a few trouble more
Or Time, I wonder is it really a friend
That the days to come, to me it lends
