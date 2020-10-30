Koshlendra Tomar’s ‘Joke’ On KBC About ‘Changing His Wife’s Face’ Is Not Funny At All!

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
A KBC contestant made a ‘joke’ about changing his wife’s face by plastic surgery with his prize money shows just how regressive we can be.
Koshlendra Singh Tomar, a KBC contestant and Gram Panchayat Secretary, recently came into the limelight for a slightly different reason. Tomar made a so-called ‘joke’ about changing his wife’s face through plastic surgery with his prize money.
This seemingly ‘harmless’ joke not only brought out an insensitive and shallow side but also surprised Amitabh Bachchan. Big B had to rightfully ‘school’ Tomar for his thoughts. He also told Tomar’s wife not to listen to him in this regard.
What struck me was why would someone want to change their partner in the first place? Marriage is not for the convenience of one gender and no one is a puppet in anyone’s hand. Hence, getting bored in a marriage simply because a couple has stayed together for a long time is unfathomable.
In a marriage, two people evolve together and share a life, so why make them lose touch with their own identity? Cracking such a sick joke on national television doesn’t just bring out a negative side, it also makes me wonder how his wife took this. How would he have taken it had she said the same about him?
I wonder why is it so easy for a husband to say such things about his wife. Be it Riteish Deshmukh’s (an otherwise devoted husband) hurt ego on being called Genelia’s husband (what’s wrong in being called that!) Or Tomar’s ‘idea’ to change his wife’s face via plastic surgery (as if it is magic switch!). Are they uncomfortable with it? Do they express themselves without thinking? Or do they take their spouse for granted?
I am no preacher of love or a marriage counsellor, but I believe everyone deserves respect. No one has the right to ‘joke’ about anyone’s looks! That is part of the other person’s identity.
“Love is not love which alters when it alteration finds, or bends with the remover to remove: O no! It is an ever fixed mark that looks on tempests and is never shaken; it is the star to every wandering bark whose worth’s unknown, although his height be taken. Love’s not Time’s fool, though rosy lips and cheeks within his bending sickle’s compass come: Love alters not with his brief hours and weeks, but bears it out, even to the edge of doom.” – William Shakespeare.
Rosy lips, dimple chin, and an hour glass figure will change with time and we must have the sense to accept reality. We need to understand people cannot be changed with plastic surgery or Botox!
Mr. Tomar won a meagre amount in KBC and other than plastic surgery, here are some healthier options he could have opted for:
Some food for thought, perhaps!
