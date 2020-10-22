During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
Why Should Riteish Deshmukh’s Ego Be Hurt At Being Called ‘Genelia’s Husband’?

Posted: October 22, 2020
Riteish Deshmukh’s ego getting hurt at being called ‘Genelia’s husband’ makes you question why being called her husband is such a big deal!

Recently, after their appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show, Riteish Deshmukh revealed that his ‘ego was hurt’ when he was called ‘Genelia’s husband.’ Two players from the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) referred to him as ‘Genelia’s husband.’

Keeping in light the fact that Genelia is much more popular than Riteish in the south, being referred to as ‘her husband’ upset him deeply. While it’s always fine with women being referred to as “his wife,” the reverse is not always approved.

Men have always been brought up with being called ‘the head of the family’ and having their own individual identity. While women have always been accustomed to their identity being associated with ‘the man.’ From middle names to last names, a woman’s identity is always incomplete without borrowing a man’s name.

Why should a man’s ego be bruised?

A man’s position in the society is always considered superior to that of a woman. Despite doing the same work and even managing their entire homes, a man’s work is always considered more important.

Riteish and Genelia both work in the same industry and have been successful in their careers. Then why should Genelia be okay being referred to as “Riteish’s wife” but the opposite is not tolerable?

Society has always normalised women being someone’s daughter, wife, or sister, instead of considering her as an individual. Despite accomplishing various milestones throughout life, a woman’s identity is always overshadowed by the man’s. Instead of being offended and feeling inferior, men should rather be proud of their partner’s growth and achievements and should celebrate them.

Why should a person’s identity be associated with anybody at all?

Each person strives hard in their lives to work, manage and earn dignity. Then why should a person’s identity be associated with somebody else? Each person’s identity should stand whole and solo without being dependent on anybody else.

Before being anybody’s kindred, every person is a discrete individual.  Hence, we should normalise viewing people as persons with discrete identity rather than a shadow of somebody who stands with them!

Picture credits: Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh’s Instagram

Anamika Mohanta

Anamika is an English literature student with a strong inclination towards feminist literature, feminist literary

Learn More

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

