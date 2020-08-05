During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Food > 17 Traditional Indian Food Recipes For Celebrating The Festive Season Even In Lockdown
traditional Indian food

17 Traditional Indian Food Recipes For Celebrating The Festive Season Even In Lockdown

Posted: August 5, 2020
Tags:

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here

Here are traditional Indian food recipes that can be handy during the festival season, especially if you are away from family.

India’s festival season has begun with the advent of the monsoon season. Many of us, however, are away from family, stuck where we were when the lockdown began, and don’t know how to make traditional Indian food that is such a huge part of our festivities.  

So celebrate even if you are away from home, and what better way than traditional Indian food for festivals? Cooking it yourself will bring back memories and make you feel close to home in more ways than one. 

Phirni 

Bakri Eid

Bakri Eid just went by, and if you had made the traditional sweet, it would have been this yum Phirni. This year it was from 31st July to 1st August. You can still make it in the next few days if you missed out.

This recipe is from Amina Creations

Ghewar

Teej

The monsoon festival for women, Teej is celebrated by Hindus mainly in North or Western parts of India. This festival for married women is a dedication to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and their reunion. The celebration is the third day after the new moon and after the full moon.

There are in total three Teej festivals; Haryali (July 23) which just went by, Kajli (August 6) and Hartalika (August 21). 

One traditional Indian food item for Teej is Ghewar made in Rajasthan. This recipe is from Poona’s Kitchen.  

Shrikhand 

Janmashtami

Janmashtami, the festival celebrating the birth of Krishna, falls on 11th August this year. The traditional Indian food made in many parts of the country for this is Shrikhand. The coolness and refreshing quality of the dish is what attracts people to it.

This recipe is from Madhura’s Recipes. 

Modak 

Ganesh Chaturthi

Modak is made during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated mostly in Maharashtra. This year it falls on 22nd August 22nd.

This recipe is by Mrudula’s Cookbook. 

Ada Pradhaman

Onam

22nd August this year is also the beginning of the Onam festivities, that end on the 2nd of September. Onam a harvest festival celebratory to the people of Kerala and specifically the Malayalees, to celebrate King Mahabali and his return from the underworld. A festive food you can make is Apa Pradhman.

This recipe is from Sharmi’s Passions.

Lagan Nu Custard

Pateti

This Parsi dessert made during the Parsi New Year, also known as Pateti, coincides with the harvest season, and this year falls on 16th August. Lagan Nu Custard is the traditional Indian food made at this time, and is mouth-watering. You can grab a spoon and dive right in, don’t worry no one’s going to judge you. 

The recipe is from Bawibride, a Parsi food blog.

Sandesh

Durga Ashtami 

The most auspicious day of Navratri, Durga Ashtami falls on the fifth day of Durga Puja. This Hindu festival is mainly celebrated in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Tripura. Durga Puja is celebrated this year from October 2nd to 26th October. The festival is all about food and dance. 

Out of all the food made, the most simple to make dish would be Sandesh.

This recipe is by Rimli Dey.

Malpua 

Dussehra

Dussehra is the last day of Navratri, the 10th day that pays homage to the victory of Ram over Ravana. This falls on October 25th this year. A traditional Indian food made for Dussehra is Malpua. 

This recipe is from Raks Kitchen.

Jalebi

Diwali

The festival of lights Diwali celebrates the return of Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman. It symbolises the brightness over darkness. This Hindu festival has various other reasons for celebration in other communities too. For Jains and Buddhist, it’s a day that marks the New Year. Family, friends, and sweets for a large part of the festivities.

This festival celebrated all over the country falls on 16th November this year.

This recipe is from NishaMadhulika

Traditional Christmas Fruit cake

Christmas

Christmas is celebrated across the country as one of the main festivals of the Christian community, and is a day to celebrate the birth of Christ on December 25th, a day when families come together. And of course, Christmas has to have the traditional Christmas fruit cake, for which preparations can start as much as a couple of months in advance with the soaking of dry fruits in rum.

This recipe is from Xanti Pinto’s food blog

Murmura Laddoo

Pongal/ Makar Sankranti/ Lohri

The festival of harvest is celebrated at the same time in the month of January across different parts of the country under various names – Lohri (North India), Pongal (South India), Makar Sankranti (West Bengal and Maharashtra). One of the traditional Indian foods made during this time is Murmura (puffed rice) Laddoo.

This recipe is from Kabitas Kitchen.

Rabri

Mahashivratri

A major Hindu festival Mahashivratri pays homage to Lord Shiva, and usually comes in February or March. This day is celebrated across India with people observing fasts. The traditional Indian food item made on this occasion is often Rabri. 

This recipe is from Ruchi’s Kitchen.

Puran Poli

Holi 

A festival of colour and joy, the Hindu festival Holi is celebrated across the country during March. Also known as Holika Dahan; according to Hindu mythology Holika a demon was burnt to protect Prahalad. Alongside this, the festival welcomes the spring season. 

We have no idea how this festival will be during pandemic times, but at least we can make the traditional Indian food item Puran Poli and celebrate.

This recipe is from Sampada’s Kitchen.

Tahiri 

Cheti Chand

Cheti Chand, a Sindhi New Year, is celebrated across the country in March. To commemorate this day the Sindhi community makes Tahiri, a sweet rice  preparation.

This recipe is from Sakshi ki Rasoi.

Churma Ladoo

Gangaur

The festival of Gangaur is all about paying homage to Goddess Gauri, celebrating her as a woman and wife. Women married or not take part in the festivities by dressing clay models of Shiva and Parvati. This festival is mostly celebrated in Rajasthan, but we also have people in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal indulging in the festivities, and will be between 29th March and 15th April in 2021. The traditional Indian food item that is usually made for this is Churma Laddoo.

This recipe is from Maheshwari Rasoi.

Dodha Barfi

Baisakhi

The harvest festival Baisakhi is celebrated in Haryana and Punjab by Sikhs and Hindus. The celebration that indulges in food, music, and dance, is known as the Sikh New Year and takes place on April 13th. A traditional sweet that is made in most homes is Dodha Barfi.

This recipe is from Manjula’s Kitchen.

Sheer Qorma 

Ramadan Eid

The holy month of Ramadan observed by the Muslims in India usually ends in May – June on Ramadan Eid, culminating a month of spiritual connect and fasting. Sheer Qorma a traditional Indian food prepared for this day.

This recipe is by Anyone can cook with me.

Header image: FlickrBeingmarathi / CC BY-SA, and CC BY-SA 4.0, Link

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

बच्चा होने के बाद - Motherhood And Career - How To Plan?

https://youtu.be/68c1UBS446Q

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

4 Easy To Make Sweets At Home That Will Make You Love August

teej songs

Teej Songs, Stories And Everything You Need To Know About Hariyali Teej!

Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal: 6 Ways For An Awesome Festival This Week!

Diwali savouries

8 Quick & Easy Diwali Savouries That Don’t Need You To Be A Master Chef

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Shakuntala Devi
When The Real Shakuntala Devi Had Come To My Home In 1971 To Have Pongal And Filter Coffee
If You’re Facing Pressure To Get Married Even When You Don’t Want To, First Read Why I Ended Mine
Bengali women
Rhea Chakraborty And The Atrocious Debate About ‘Black Magic’ By ‘Dominating Bengali Women’
Marriages May Be Made In Heaven, But These 6 Women’s Rishta Stories Are Straight From Hell!

Are You A Woman Working In India Inc?

Best Loved Stories

12 Companies With Return-To-Work Programs You Should Know About

thappad review

Is Thappad Really A Feminist Movie, Or The Same Disappointing Gaslighting?

4 Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs In Kerala You Must Know About

Are Indian In-Laws Looking For A Well Trained, Full Time Maid, Or For A Daughter In Law?

8 Indian Women On YouTube Who Make Totally Fabulous Videos!