During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > For Young Women > 14 Inspirational Quotes Around Change To Deal With Life’s Surprises

14 Inspirational Quotes Around Change To Deal With Life’s Surprises

Posted: August 17, 2020

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here

These quotes around change tell us both that Change is constant, and that we have within us the power to embrace change. Take heart from these!

When I left home at the age of 18 to move to a new city, my life underwent an immense change. The environment, the people, the place and more importantly me, everything changed, and it was hard to keep up with it.

I needed inspiration, I needed motivation and assurance, that change is not always bad, that change is evident and without it, I wouldn’t be moving forward. It is a hard process, but, eventually, we need to make changes to grow and develop.

Remembering the past is good but sticking by it could hold you back in the course of life; that’s why we need to evaluate the present and reflect on the past to move forward and improve constantly.

For me reading books and inspiring quotes around change helped me focus on accepting the newness of my life, and now, even though change still scares me, I am more open to the idea of it all.

There would have been no development without these positive changes in life, ideologies or actions; we are where we are because of this cycle of questioning and thereby always changing and moving ahead.

I bring you 14 quotes around change, by inspiring people all over the world. These quotes about change look at various aspects of change, and how we deal with it.

The present changes the past

“The present changes the past. Looking back, you do not find what you left behind.” – Kiran Desai

Attitude matters

“The greatest discovery of all time is that a person can change his future by merely changing his attitude” – Oprah Winfrey

We need to be the change

“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” -Barack Obama

Men need to be a part of change

“Men must change their mindset towards women. If they are more respectful towards them, things will change at the grass-root level. It will happen slowly, but everyone has to move together” – Madhuri Dixit

Women have to overcome their conditioning

“Women are conditioned to feel guilty when they do things for themselves. It is okay to do things for yourself. It’s a cultural change that has to come.” – Deepika Padukone

Sometimes, creating change can make you unpopular

“Social change is brought about by those who dare and act, who can think unconventionally and who can court unpopularity.” – Indira Gandhi

Change happens by listening

“Change happens by listening and then starting a dialogue with the people who are doing something you don’t believe is right.” – Jane Goodall

Progress is impossible without change

“Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.” – George Bernard Shaw

Sometimes, the solution are not with the system

“We cannot solve a crisis without treating it as a crisis. […] And if solutions within the system are so impossible to find, then maybe we should change the system itself?” – Greta Thunberg

We have to teach people the right to equality

“We have the right to equality and if you teach people the right to equality and you teach people that you don’t extinguish legal or sexual autonomy of a woman after marriage then things will change” – Justice Leila Seth

What can you change?

“If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.” – Maya Angelou

You can always change your own habits

“You cannot change your future, but you can change your habits, and surely your habits will change your future” – APJ Abdul Kalam

You make progress by implementing ideas

“You don’t make progress by standing on the sidelines whimpering and complaining. You make progress by implementing ideas.” – Shirley Chisholm

Change sometimes means re-making the laws

“We are here, not because we are law-breakers; we are here in our efforts to become law-makers.” – Emmeline Pankhurst

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

बच्चा होने के बाद - Motherhood And Career - How To Plan?

https://youtu.be/68c1UBS446Q

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

good wife

As A Young Indian Woman, I’ve Always Been Told I Must Be A Good Wife After Marriage

farming

Why I Quit My Well-Paying And Stable Job To Become A Farmer

My Life Now After A Battle With Cancer Is Full And Without Regrets, Even If Unpredictable!

Privilege Is A Tricky Thing, And In These Dark Times I’m Much Too Aware Of Mine

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Gunjan Saxena
Gunjan Saxena’s Story Proves Once Again That A Feminist Father Is Key For A Woman’s Empowerment
Don’t Look For Educated And Independent Brides If You’re Only Going To Kill All Her Dreams!
Shakuntala Devi Made Me Wonder Why Women Cannot Be Both Ambitious And Good Mothers
family friendly movies
29 Family Friendly Movies To Pick From And Enjoy Your Movie Time Together At Home

Are You A Woman Working In India Inc?

Best Loved Stories

Shaping Women Through Mythology : Women Of The Ramayana

A Letter To Her: Join Our BLOGATHON Around Domestic Violence

Nupur Talwar

Despite Personal Tragedy, Aarushi’s Mother Nupur Talwar Still Remains The Warm Person She Is

THAT World Of Singles

We Don’t Need To See The Pollachi Gang Rape Video Being Circulated. Stop Sharing.

""