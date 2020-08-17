14 Inspirational Quotes Around Change To Deal With Life’s Surprises

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
These quotes around change tell us both that Change is constant, and that we have within us the power to embrace change. Take heart from these!
When I left home at the age of 18 to move to a new city, my life underwent an immense change. The environment, the people, the place and more importantly me, everything changed, and it was hard to keep up with it.
I needed inspiration, I needed motivation and assurance, that change is not always bad, that change is evident and without it, I wouldn’t be moving forward. It is a hard process, but, eventually, we need to make changes to grow and develop.
Remembering the past is good but sticking by it could hold you back in the course of life; that’s why we need to evaluate the present and reflect on the past to move forward and improve constantly.
For me reading books and inspiring quotes around change helped me focus on accepting the newness of my life, and now, even though change still scares me, I am more open to the idea of it all.
There would have been no development without these positive changes in life, ideologies or actions; we are where we are because of this cycle of questioning and thereby always changing and moving ahead.
I bring you 14 quotes around change, by inspiring people all over the world. These quotes about change look at various aspects of change, and how we deal with it.
“The present changes the past. Looking back, you do not find what you left behind.” – Kiran Desai
“The greatest discovery of all time is that a person can change his future by merely changing his attitude” – Oprah Winfrey
“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” -Barack Obama
“Men must change their mindset towards women. If they are more respectful towards them, things will change at the grass-root level. It will happen slowly, but everyone has to move together” – Madhuri Dixit
“Women are conditioned to feel guilty when they do things for themselves. It is okay to do things for yourself. It’s a cultural change that has to come.” – Deepika Padukone
“Social change is brought about by those who dare and act, who can think unconventionally and who can court unpopularity.” – Indira Gandhi
“Change happens by listening and then starting a dialogue with the people who are doing something you don’t believe is right.” – Jane Goodall
“Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.” – George Bernard Shaw
“We cannot solve a crisis without treating it as a crisis. […] And if solutions within the system are so impossible to find, then maybe we should change the system itself?” – Greta Thunberg
“We have the right to equality and if you teach people the right to equality and you teach people that you don’t extinguish legal or sexual autonomy of a woman after marriage then things will change” – Justice Leila Seth
“If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.” – Maya Angelou
“You cannot change your future, but you can change your habits, and surely your habits will change your future” – APJ Abdul Kalam
“You don’t make progress by standing on the sidelines whimpering and complaining. You make progress by implementing ideas.” – Shirley Chisholm
“We are here, not because we are law-breakers; we are here in our efforts to become law-makers.” – Emmeline Pankhurst
