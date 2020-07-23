Teej Songs, Stories And Everything You Need To Know About Hariyali Teej!

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
Celebrating teej amidst a pandemic is not something anyone expected. But here’s everything you need to know about teej from teej songs to the story of it!
This year Haryali Teej is also being celebrated online, after all, if you can’work from home’ can then why can’t you do ‘festival from home’?
A version of this was published on the Women’s Web Hindi page and is translated by Nishtha Pandey.
By now we have all learned to live with Corona in some way or the other. And until the vaccine isn’t made, we don’t have a definitive treatment for it, either. However, gradually, people’s attitudes towards the disease have changed. After all, life doesn’t just stop due to corona, does it?
The second half of every year is usually known for the array of festivals in India. And at a time when everyone is so affected by the lockdowns and the virus, festivals often allow you to add some memorable moments to the year.
A little faded this year, the festival of Teej still brings some joy to the hearts of those who celebrate it. Instead of swinging with the women of the family, this year, Teej is being celebrated virtually but still together.
If you’re wondering what teej is all about, let me tell you the importance of hariyali teej.
Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha Shravan i.e. the most important day of the Sawan season is celebrated as Teej. It is specially celebrated in the northern states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
Just like any other festival, Teej is also filled with of laughter, songs, new clothes and sweets. According to Hindu beliefs, being a Teej suhagan (newly wedded woman) means a lot to women. On this day women worship Maa Gauri for a happy married life.
According to the legend of Teej, Goddess Parvati got Lord Shankar since she’d kept a vow for him. Thus, traditionally, unmarried girls, too, fast for a similar groom. But it isn’t forced upon the girls who still enjoy the festival.
According to Hindu traditions, green colour is considered to be the colour of Teej. Hence women wear green clothes, bangles and apply henna on this day.
After worshipping Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva they go on swings made especially for the occasion of Teej. Each year, several fairs and events are also organised for the women to celebrate together. While it may not be the same this year, women are still excited about celebrating Teej virtually.
In order to keep up with the times, certain traditions change. And this year is one such year of change. You can still dress up, make your favourite teej dish and catch up with your loved ones who stay with you or through a video call.
Additionally, don’t forget to decorate the house, and apply henna on your hands. After all, isn’t a festival fun when you do the little things related to it? Mehendi is the colour of teej and also considered one of the sixteen signs of a married woman in the Hindu culture.
And just like any occasion is incomplete without songs, so is Teej. Have fun with your family on this occasion with these teej songs.
“Meri Bahna Boli Koyaliya Kali, Aaye Sai Teej Hariyali” is a Haryanvi teej song. Women are seen enjoying the festival while swinging for the festival.
“Sawan Ri Teej” is another teej song, this time from Rajasthan. A folk song with melodious music, this has to be on your Teej playlist!
Another folk teej song, “Saath Mera Hole” is a Bhojpuri song that reflects on the teej traditions in Bihar.
‘Teej, Teevaran Bawdi, Le Dubi Gangaur’
Every festival brings with it new excitement and enthusiasm. There is a saying in Rajasthan, ‘Teej, Teevaran Bawdi, Le doobi Gangaur’, (the festival of Teej) starts with the immersion of Gangaur. Simply put, all the big festivals come only after Teej. Be it Raksha-bandhan, Janmashtami, Navratri, Dussehra or Diwali.
This year, like almost everything else, teej too, will be celebrated virtually. Women in Delhi are doing so on various online platforms. They plan to connect over video calls and celebrate the festival with teej food and teej songs.
After all, when you can work from home, why can’t you celebrate from home too?
Picture credits: Canva
