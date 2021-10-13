Ladies, Sex Toys Are Your Friend…Use Them & Unleash Your Orgasm!!

What are the advantages of sex toys, what to keep in mind while using them, where to buy them online...here is all the info & more!
What are the advantages of sex toys, what to keep in mind while using them, where to buy them online…here is all the info & more!
First of all, don’t feel shy while reading this post! First of all, any object used for sexual stimulation or for enhancement of sexual pleasure is categorized as a sex toy.
Sex, & sexuality is an important part of our life and knowing every aspect related to it will only benefit you. Don’t think that you are alone in this, many people nowadays are using sex toys to satisfy themselves and there is nothing wrong with that.
There is no guilt in making yourself happy. We don’t talk but the truth is that every human and every animal has sex. As human beings, we have this facility that even if we do not have any partner, we can achieve extreme pleasure.
As women often take longer than men to reach orgasm, many times they are not satisfied with their partner. Some women feel that just because their partner has had an orgasm, it must have happened to them too, but it does not go like that. Women, need to understand that at what point they get orgasm. Ignorance and not knowing about your needs creates stress.
Whether it is a matter of physically connecting with your partner or self-pleasure, sex toys can prove to be beneficial for you. Actually, this means masturbating using tools only.
Do not feel like, “Hey! It’s dirty!” “ewww”, I won’t do it.” Do not think like this at all. You can use sex toys with your partner or alone, however you want. Nowadays all of us are leading stressful and busy lives. In such a situation, arousal and excitement levels starts decreasing. But with these tools, you can explore your sex life as well as your body’s needs. So today let’s get to know about some sex toys in detail.
First comes the vibrator which excites women when put in vagina. It’s vibration increases your arousal. With the help of this tool, women can experience orgasm.
Sometimes women do not feel orgasm even while having sex with their partner. In this case, a vibrator can help you. Even if you do not have a partner, you can get extreme pleasure from the vibrator without having sex.
The shape of the vibrator is similar to that of the male penis. Gradually its demand is increasing, so now it is available in the online market in many sizes and colours. Some vibrators are manual and some are run with batteries.
There are other vibrators that are just meant to stimulate the clitoris, leading to orgasm.
This tool is manual and its shape is similar to that of a man’s penis, like a vibrator. It is made of plastic, silicone or rubber. It is just like your partner’s penis. Some dildos comes with a stand that you can sit on and use, and some come with a dildo belt that gay partners/ women use to get intimate with each other. Don’t use one dildo too often and try to buy a new one after a few uses. It can be your companion for self pleasure.
Inserted in the vagina, it vibrates the pelvic floor muscles, which increases sexual arousal. These balls also strengthen the muscles and give you the pleasure of orgasm.
These balls usually come in pairs and are sometimes attached with a string. So that they can be easily pulled out with the help of string.
These balls are made from silicone, plastic or glass in different sizes. You can also use these balls with a vibrator or a dildo without taking them out as this further helps to intensify your orgasm.
In anal sex, you use sex toys in the anal region instead of the vagina. Many women like it. But for this the most important thing is that whenever you use a toy in the anal, it should be lubricated.
You can use butt plugs, anal beads, and anal vibrators. Small plastic rubber balls are attached to the anal beads which are inserted one by one into the anus and after keeping it in the anus for a while are taken out.
You can also use it with a partner. The butt plug is shaped like a plug. Its upper end is large and wide, which does not go completely into the anus. It helps to increase anal stimulation, it can also be used alone to have anal sex. The sex toy should be lubricated before inserting into the anus. Being lubricated, the toy enters the anus easily because the skin of anus is tight.
Cleaning sex toys is extremely important for your sexual health. If you use unclean sex tools, there may be a risk of UTI, fungal and bacterial infections. Therefore, by taking care of some things related to them, you can avoid unnecessary infections.
While using sex toys, the most important thing is reading the information written on the packet. You will get to know about all the information from how to use each toy to how to wash it. Read everything very carefully.
To prevent oneself from any kind of infection, wash them thoroughly with a good soap or disinfectant liquid. Even after using them, wash them and keep them in a clean place where there is no dust or dirt.
After using a sex toy a few times around, buy another because using the same toy time and again can cause infection.
Try not to buy sex toys with holes because the more you clean them, the more dirt gets accumulated in their holes. Use only hard-pored sex tools that are made of silicone, PVC, and steel, and any material that doesn’t harm your skin. Tools with hard pores are safer. It is also easy to disinfect them.
These are some of the online stores from where you can freely choose and order sex tools for yourself.
Nowadays many people are making their sex life better by using sex toys. So, like I said before, you are not alone. With the advent of sex tools, people are able to find something new in their sex life.
Most importantly, if you are already dealing with vaginal or any kind of health issue, then talk to your doctor openly before using sex toys once!
Image source: Photo by Dessidre Fleming on Unsplash
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Woman are not baby making machines, and they are not just here to be somebody’s wife. They have aspirations and goals. Time this was better understood by all.
Woman are not baby making machines, and they are not just here to be somebody’s wife. They have aspirations and goals. Time this was better understood by all.
Dr. K Sudhakar, the Karnataka Health Minister, sparked outrage on Sunday for his controversial statements. As reported in the Indian Express, he claimed that modern Indian women wanted to remain single and were unwilling to give birth even after marriage. He also claimed that many women wanted to have children through surrogacy. He further went on to add that the mind-set was “not good.”
When Dylan came home, I was happy I had a little brother. But soon, strange incidents began happening. No one could explain the hideous things he did or why he did them!
“Nobody loves me!” he cried, as he was forced to sit in the car. Dylan was red with rage and tears covered his face.
“That is not true. We love you a lot. You will be away just for a short while and then we’ll get you back home”. Mother didn’t believe her own words. For the first time she wasn’t sad that he was leaving.
How to play in bed and win: Here’s our quick guide on how to get over your inhibitions and experiment with sex toys.
How to play in bed and win: Here’s our quick guide on how to get over your inhibitions and experiment with sex toys.
Three women did something pretty fabulous on-screen this year in Indian cinema – they used a vibrator. In Veere di Wedding, we saw the unapologetic Sakshi moaning amidst satin sheets till she came with a big fat smile. Then the Karan Johar’s chapter of Lust Stories had sexy schoolteacher Rekha doing the deed in a quiet library as her friend Megha watched. Motivated by both Rekha’s bliss and a crappy sex-life with her husband, Megha tries it out herself and her expression of utmost shock and delight shall remain plastered in our brains.
Here's all you need to know about masturbation and owning the pleasure all women deserve from their bodies. It can set you free!
Here’s all you need to know about masturbation and owning the pleasure all women deserve from their bodies. It can set you free!
M for… Marriage.
We never hear the end of it.