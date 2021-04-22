‘We’re In A Pandemic Crisis, Not Fashion Week’ Shobhaa De Lashes Out At Insensitive Celebrities

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
Calling out celebrities who are posting their vacation pics online, Shobhaa De right says, “You are blessed if you can get such a break in these bleak times. But do everyone a favour… keep it private.”
Translated from the Hindi original by the author.
Shobhaa De is one of those writers who gets into controversies due to her outspokenness, but she makes her point every time. She believes that in a democracy every citizen has the right to speak up without fearing it.
This time she has spoken up on the insensitivity of some celebrities during this critical time.
Thousands of people in India are dying due to lack of vaccination and oxygen. Metropolitan cities like Maharashtra and Delhi have undergone a lockdown again. Nobody knows exactly what the government is doing, no one has the answer to why no concrete arrangements have been made in the last one year.
Amidst these terrible conditions in the country, many Bollywood stars have gone on vacation with their family and friends, holidaying in exotic regions like the Maldives and have been sharing photos of it on their social media accounts.
Shobhaa De had a loud and clear message for them. In an Instagram post, she has mentioned that it is not the right thing to do during a pandemic.
Shobha shared a note originally written by an Instagram user Rohini Iyer.
Shobhaa De praised this post – “Well said @rohiniiyer. It is the height of vulgarity to flaunt those ridiculous pictures. Enjoy Maldives by all means. You are blessed if you can get such a break in these bleak times. But do everyone a favour… keep it private.”
Shobhaa De has also lambasted the government for the current crisis, calling out the PM for his speech a couple of days ago. The caption of the says that the essence of the Prime Minister’s 20-minute speech was: look out for yourself because the government cannot do anything.
In another post, she says that we all have reached a breaking point where no one knows what’s next; so, over thinking will take us nowhere. We all should take care of our health, as this is the least we can do to keep us fine. Reconnect with your loved one and stay happy.
Netizens have appreciated Shobhaa De’s post and poured out their ‘dil ki Baat’ too.
If you ask me, I think Shobhaa is right somewhere. She is not asking celebrities not to go on vacation or spend quality time, what she implies is that if you cannot help anyone, then you can be more considerate and keep your life private, at least for the moment.
Image source: Shobha De, Instagram
