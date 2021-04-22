On International Women’s Day. it’s time to ask if we’ve really taken enough steps ahead. Read some thought-provoking pieces here!
  1. Home > Newsmakers > ‘We’re In A Pandemic Crisis, Not Fashion Week’ Shobhaa De Lashes Out At Insensitive Celebrities

‘We’re In A Pandemic Crisis, Not Fashion Week’ Shobhaa De Lashes Out At Insensitive Celebrities

Posted: April 22, 2021
Tags:

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny

Calling out celebrities who are posting their vacation pics online, Shobhaa De right says, “You are blessed if you can get such a break in these bleak times. But do everyone a favour… keep it private.”

Translated from the Hindi original by the author.

Shobhaa De is one of those writers who gets into controversies due to her outspokenness, but she makes her point every time. She believes that in a democracy every citizen has the right to speak up without fearing it.

This time she has spoken up on the insensitivity of some celebrities during this critical time.

Thousands of people in India are dying due to lack of vaccination and oxygen. Metropolitan cities like Maharashtra and Delhi have undergone a lockdown again. Nobody knows exactly what the government is doing, no one has the answer to why no concrete arrangements have been made in the last one year.

Amidst these terrible conditions in the country, many Bollywood stars have gone on vacation with their family and friends, holidaying in exotic regions like the Maldives and have been sharing photos of it on their social media accounts.

Calling out insensitive celebrities

Shobhaa De had a loud and clear message for them. In an Instagram post, she has mentioned that it is not the right thing to do during a pandemic.

Shobha shared a note originally written by an Instagram user Rohini Iyer.

Shobhaa De praised this post – “Well said @rohiniiyer. It is the height of vulgarity to flaunt those ridiculous pictures. Enjoy Maldives by all means. You are blessed if you can get such a break in these bleak times. But do everyone a favour… keep it private.”

Shobhaa De calls out the Govt too

Shobhaa De has also lambasted the government for the current crisis, calling out the PM for his speech a couple of days ago. The caption of the says that the essence of the Prime Minister’s 20-minute speech was: look out for yourself because the government cannot do anything.

In another post, she says that we all have reached a breaking point where no one knows what’s next; so, over thinking will take us nowhere. We all should take care of our health, as this is the least we can do to keep us fine. Reconnect with your loved one and stay happy.

Netizens have appreciated Shobhaa De’s post and poured out their ‘dil ki Baat’ too.

If you ask me, I think Shobhaa is right somewhere. She is not asking celebrities not to go on vacation or spend quality time, what she implies is that if you cannot help anyone, then you can be more considerate and keep your life private, at least for the moment.

Image source: Shobha De, Instagram

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

How Women's Participation In Politics Can Help Advance Gender Equality

Comments

Related articles

A Maid, A Muslim, A Mother…Shobhaa Aunty Crossed All These Boundaries Of Identity

seventy and to hell with it

Shobhaa De’s Newest Offering ‘Seventy And To Hell With It’ Is A Delightful, No Holds Barred Romp [#BookReview]

best read in 2018

9 Indian Women Authors Recommend Their Best Read In 2018 – How Many have You Read?

After A Career In Modelling, These Ambitious Women Have Not Stopped Working!

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Saudagar 1973: Men Exploit Women’s Work & Bodies As Mere Currency To Benefit Themselves
Every Week, My MIL Plays A Very Twisted Game Highlighting All My Mistakes To My Family!
what is monogamy
What Is Monogamy? How Relevant Is It As Designer Relationships Are On The Horizon?
Why Do I Need Consent From My In-Laws To Take Care Of My Parents?

Winning PCOS battle is in our hands.

Best Loved Stories

my husband's mistress

My Husband’s Mistress [#ShortStory]

Women's Web I Stood Up Contest Logo

The I Stood Up Blogathon

filing a rape case

What Happens After An FIR Has Been Filed For Rape? Here’s A Step-By-Step Outline

In The Name Of Purity: 10 Food Items Widows Were Prohibited From Eating

Durgabai Deshmukh: Mother Of Social Work