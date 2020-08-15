Today Let’s Not Forget What These Mothers Gave Up For An Independent India

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
Remembering Moolmati, mother of Ram Prasad Bismil. Yes, historically, mothers have been nurturers. But, are they not people themselves?
“Maa…” he said, his voice shaking. His eyes welled up, but not from the fear of death, but from the fear of separation from his mother. He will never be able to see her again, and for someone who was inspired by his mother to do everything he had done for his homeland, being separated from her would be the biggest loss of his life.
“I am proud of you, beta,” she replied, staring at him, unmoved. She was proud that her son would live and die for the nation. She was proud to call Ram Prasad Bismil her son, a freedom fighter.
“I want to see you again. I want to be there…” he replied, possibly seeking approval. Possibly making her understand that he was not sad because he was dying.
Quite a simple woman herself, she was a fiercer freedom fighter than her son. She gave up her son to the country; she was there for the nation when it needed her. Without her unflinching resolve to support the freedom struggle, India may not have had a fighter like Bismil by its side.
He was hanged, days after they last met. Moolmati was not heartbroken. She was swollen with pride, while her eyes welled up seeing her son. She raised his hand and announced to the people, she had offered her son to the freedom movement. She had gifted her son to her homeland.
Why do very few people know Moolmati, while millions idolize Ram Prasad Bismil? Yes, historically, mothers have been assigned to help their children grow. But, are they not people themselves? It takes a deeper resolve to sacrifice your children.
I idolize those women. Strong and proud women who had the grit it takes to protect our nation. Holding a gun doesn’t make a fighter, the tenacity does.
This Independence Day, I salute all those mothers who gifted freedom fighters to our nation.
Image source: YouTube
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Paakhi is a seventeen-year-old published author, blogger, and the founder of "An Insipid
1969: A Love Story… Almost!
How Different Is My Life From That Of My Maid? [#ShortStory]
Mother
The Lemon Tree [Short Story]
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!