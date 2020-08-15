During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Newsmakers > Today Let’s Not Forget What These Mothers Gave Up For An Independent India
Moolmati mother of Ram Prasad Bismil

Today Let’s Not Forget What These Mothers Gave Up For An Independent India

Posted: August 15, 2020
Tags:

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here

Remembering Moolmati, mother of Ram Prasad Bismil. Yes, historically, mothers have been nurturers. But, are they not people themselves?

“Maa…” he said, his voice shaking. His eyes welled up, but not from the fear of death, but from the fear of separation from his mother. He will never be able to see her again, and for someone who was inspired by his mother to do everything he had done for his homeland, being separated from her would be the biggest loss of his life.

“I am proud of you, beta,” she replied, staring at him, unmoved. She was proud that her son would live and die for the nation. She was proud to call Ram Prasad Bismil her son, a freedom fighter.

“I want to see you again. I want to be there…” he replied, possibly seeking approval. Possibly making her understand that he was not sad because he was dying.

Quite a simple woman herself, she was a fiercer freedom fighter than her son. She gave up her son to the country; she was there for the nation when it needed her. Without her unflinching resolve to support the freedom struggle, India may not have had a fighter like Bismil by its side.

He was hanged, days after they last met. Moolmati was not heartbroken. She was swollen with pride, while her eyes welled up seeing her son. She raised his hand and announced to the people, she had offered her son to the freedom movement. She had gifted her son to her homeland.

Why do very few people know Moolmati, while millions idolize Ram Prasad Bismil? Yes, historically, mothers have been assigned to help their children grow. But, are they not people themselves? It takes a deeper resolve to sacrifice your children.

I idolize those women. Strong and proud women who had the grit it takes to protect our nation. Holding a gun doesn’t make a fighter, the tenacity does.

This Independence Day, I salute all those mothers who gifted freedom fighters to our nation.

Image source: YouTube

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Paakhi Maheshwari

Paakhi is a seventeen-year-old published author, blogger, and the founder of "An Insipid

Learn More

बच्चा होने के बाद - Motherhood And Career - How To Plan?

https://youtu.be/68c1UBS446Q

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

1969: A Love Story… Almost!

How Different Is My Life From That Of My Maid? [#ShortStory]

Mother

The Lemon Tree [Short Story]

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Gunjan Saxena
Gunjan Saxena’s Story Proves Once Again That A Feminist Father Is Key For A Woman’s Empowerment
Dad’s Role In Parenting Is More Than Just Bringing Food To The Table!
‘My Mother Is My Inspiration,’ Says Kamala Harris, American VP Candidate
sex before marriage
Why Is Sex Before Marriage A ‘Sin’ For Indian Women, When The Man Involved Gets Away Easy?

Are You A Woman Working In India Inc?

Best Loved Stories

Women's Day Contest

Celebrating Girls, Celebrating Women Contest

respect for parents

Dear Indian Men, Stop Hiding Behind ‘Respect For Parents & Culture’ When Convenient For You!

Daughters Are Not Objects : Does The Practice Of Kanyadaan Serve Any Purpose?

9 Unsung Feminists Who Fought For Women’s Equality In India

We Couldn’t Even Become Friends In The Last 7 Years, Forget About Being A Part Of Your Family!