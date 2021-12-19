You Don’t Need to Save Me…

"She can't stay here!" Upasna hears her daughter's voice echo through the dark hallway. Her feet stop themselves, her ears perking up.
Upasna sits quietly in the rocking chair by the balcony, the gentle breeze wafting through the open glass doors as her hands knit methodically. Her white hair falls on her eye, making her wrinkly hand shoot up and shakily place it behind her ear. Cloudy eyes unreliably focus on her moving hands through her smudged spectacles, picking the wool strands and knitting them into a fabric that would later become her grandson’s sweater.
Paakhi is a seventeen-year-old published author, blogger, and the founder of "An Insipid Board of Ideas", a storytelling NPO. Amidst the hustle of teenage life, she confides in writing and math; both of read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
A popular show that promised to move away from saas-bahu toxicity, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah nonetheless shames its characters in many ways.
Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, commonly known as TMKOC, is aired on SAB TV and Sony LIV OTT. The show doesn’t need any introduction as it is a very popular family time entertainment.
Produced by Asit Kumar Modi, the first episode aired in 2008 and since then, the show has been on air for 13 long years. It has an IMDB rating of 8.2 with over 9K votes. The show started in an era when typical saas bahu serials were at their peak. As per its producer, the show aimed to bring laughter to the family living room to replace those toxic saas bahu serials, and in its initial days, it was quite successful in achieving that. The show became an instant hit as it was inspired by the Gujarati column Duniya ne Oondha Chashma by the legendary columnist Taarak Mehta.
However, there are certain issues which make the show problematic for its viewers, especially the younger generation. Its toxic misogyny, casual sexism and upholding of the patriarchy on the small screen is really a matter of concern.
While increasing the legal age of marriage for women to 21 appears to be a great move, let's look into the practical issues more closely.
While increasing the legal age of marriage for women to 21 appears to be a great move, let’s look into the practical issues more closely.
The Union Cabinet has cleared a proposal to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21, and will be introducing a Bill seeking the Amendment soon.
On the face of it, it seems like a great move, but if you look at the ground reality, is it really such a good idea to raise the age of marriage for women from 18 to 21?
Which moron decided that a pregnant working woman cannot rise to heights at work? It is time this discrimination at work stopped.
Which moron decided that a pregnant working woman cannot rise to heights at work? It is time this discrimination at work stopped.
Here is the second winner of our July 2016 Muse of the Month contest, Vanaja Shankar.
The cue was: “Dreams have a strange beauty, no matter how terrible.” – ― Samhita Arni, The Missing Queen
A man who decided for her how she should dress and whether she should wear kohl or not, was not the right man for her. A short story.
A man who decided for her how she should dress and whether she should wear kohl or not, was not the right man for her. A short story.
Tara was getting dressed for a dinner date. She was fussing around, changing outfits, as clothes lay in a heap on the bed rejected by her own thoughts. “I look too fat in this, too short in that, arms are plump, can see a wee bit of my tummy when I sit,” her thoughts raged on as she critiqued each part of her body under a micro lens.
Finally Neha, her room mate walked in, saw the heap of clothes, and understood exactly what was going on. She sighed, and finally silenced the cruel voices in Tara’s head, by choosing an outfit that was just right.