Objectifying women has a toxic effect on audiences and creates many real-world problems for women , in general.
‘Tu cheez badi hai mast mast,
Tu cheez badi hai mast.’
i.e, ‘You are an awesome thing.’
No, that’s not about any food. It’s not about a thing the singer loves. It’s about a woman. A woman he adores.
That’s the ideology of Bollywood. Objectify women to please the audience, even the women. Hyperbolized masculinity to be applauded. It is not just wrong, it’s unethical and sickening. The more shocking fact is that this is not just a practice of the 80s or 90s, but it is still prevalent. Bollywood influences Indians the most, and the way it still objectifies and disrespects women is giving the youth of India a reason to do the same.
The industry should take advantage of the effect it has on the people. It holds the power to change the mindset of society for the better, and if those in power stop the disdain of women, and start revering them, people will be inspired by Bollywood to do the same.
But is this mentality limited to India? Ed Sheeran begs to differ because he’s ‘In love with the Shape of [You].’ As the entertainment industries all over the world evolve, the mindset is regressing. I can’t imagine Madhubala or Sharmila Tagore dancing to the beat of ‘Gandi Baat’- if we’re not changing for the better, we should at least try to go back to the ideology Bollywood followed till the 70s. Change ultimately improves us every time. So, change.
Nazariya toh badlo!
Paakhi is a seventeen-year-old published author, blogger, and the founder of "An Insipid
