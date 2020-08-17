Menstruation Talks Are Still A Taboo…!!

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
The “period leave” recently announced by Zomato, is a progressive stance towards equality and definitely needs a “shout-out.”
Menstruation is considered as something not to be publicly discussed, especially when men are around. In earlier times, women were not even allowed to move from one place to another, not to touch anything in the surroundings, not to enter the kitchen, not to touch the pickle and many more restrictions were there as they were considered as impure.
Even today in villages or in some orthodox families such kind of practices are strictly followed. In such type of narrow minded surroundings, Indian food delivery company Zomato said on Saturday it would give female employees up to ten days of “period leave” per year, as part of an effort to combat what it said was a stigma around the issue.
“There shouldn’t be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave”, Zomato chief executive Deepinder Goyal said in an email to staff on Saturday.
“You should feel free to tell people on internal groups or emails that you are on your period leave for the day.”
Such a great initiative has been taken by the company. Apart from the women, no one can imagine the pain that a woman goes through, when she is in her menstruation cycle. It becomes difficult for them to continue with their normal routine in those days. Now-a-days people are open to discuss these issues.
In a recent advertisement, our beloved actress Radhika Apte opened up that the bleeding are of Red color and not Blue as it been shown in advertisements. We need such kind of initiatives to be taken by more people as in earlier times women used to be at home so it was kind of easy for them to be at home and relax for time being but now being the working class women, it is difficult to cope up with all the work. Great work done by this company…!
Image source: Pexels
