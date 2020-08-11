5 Benefits Of Raisins During Pregnancy Every Expecting Mom Should Know

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
There are several benefits of raisins right from stronger bones to healthier teeth. Here are 5 benefits of raisins for every expecting mother!
“Nisha, can I eat raisins since I’m pregnant?” Ankita checked with her gynaecologist. “Yes you can, why not,” Nisha replied.
And after the confirmation, she went back to check the benefits of raisins during pregnancy. Here’s what she found.
Benefits of Raisins during Pregnancy
Pregnancy brings a lot of hormonal changes on your body and swollen gums can be a part of it. At such times raisins can save you. Raisins are a rich source of calcium and oleanolic acid. This can protect you from tooth decay and cavities.
Pregnancy may cause anaemia due to a lack of iron. Raisins are a good source of iron, which can help protect your from anaemia.
One of the side-effects of pregnancy is constipation. Due high amount of fibre in raisins, you can save yourself from this. They absorb the water from your body and it promotes laxative tendency, making it one of the best benefits of raisins. And help make your bowel moment smoother.
Women’s bodies go through a lot of changes during pregnancy and this may lead to several health conditions, even cancer. Here’s where eating raisins will benefit you during pregnancy! Raisins contain anti-oxidants that can fight against the free radicals present in the body, which are a major reason for tumours.
Raisins that don’t just help the mother but the baby too! They are high in calcium and iron which help make the baby’s bones stronger. Thus, making it a healthy food to consume during the pregnancy.
Pregnant women should take care of themselves at all times as it doesn’t just help them but their babies too. So have a healthy diet and enjoy dry fruits but of course, in moderation!
A version of this was first published here.
Picture credits: Free stock image from ThinkStockImages
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I’m not just a blogger but I’m a Social Media Strategist by profession.
Food for Thought: All You Wanted to Know About Pregnant Women Diet
Pump Up The Iron: 7 Vegetarian Iron Rich Foods For Those Who Cannot Get It From Non-Veg Sources
Beware Of 10 Complications During Pregnancy That Can Become Life-Threatening
A Decade Of Women’s Web Later, You Have To Know Women’s Health Isn’t JUST Pregnancies!
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!