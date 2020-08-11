During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Stories From Moms > 5 Benefits Of Raisins During Pregnancy Every Expecting Mom Should Know
benefits of raisins

5 Benefits Of Raisins During Pregnancy Every Expecting Mom Should Know

Posted: August 11, 2020
Tags:

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here

There are several benefits of raisins right from stronger bones to healthier teeth. Here are 5 benefits of raisins for every expecting mother!

“Nisha, can I eat raisins since I’m pregnant?” Ankita checked with her gynaecologist. “Yes you can, why not,” Nisha replied.

And after the confirmation, she went back to check the benefits of raisins during pregnancy. Here’s what she found.

Benefits of Raisins during Pregnancy

Raisins protect teeth

Pregnancy brings a lot of hormonal changes on your body and swollen gums can be a part of it. At such times raisins can save you. Raisins are a rich source of calcium and oleanolic acid. This can protect you from tooth decay and cavities.

Raisins prevent anaemia

Pregnancy may cause anaemia due to a lack of iron. Raisins are a good source of iron, which can help protect your from anaemia.

Another one of the major benefits of raisins – it helps heal constipation

One of the side-effects of pregnancy is constipation. Due high amount of fibre  in raisins, you can save yourself from this. They absorb the water from your body and it promotes laxative tendency, making it one of the best benefits of raisins. And help make your bowel moment smoother.

One of the major benefits of raisins – it prevents cancer

Women’s bodies go through a lot of changes during pregnancy and this may lead to several health conditions, even cancer. Here’s where eating raisins will benefit you during pregnancy! Raisins contain anti-oxidants that can fight against the free radicals present in the body, which are a major reason for tumours.

Strong bones

Raisins that don’t just help the mother but the baby too! They are high in calcium and iron which help make the baby’s bones stronger. Thus, making it a healthy food to consume during the pregnancy.

Pregnant women should take care of themselves at all times as it doesn’t just help them but their babies too. So have a healthy diet and enjoy dry fruits but of course, in moderation!

A version of this was first published here.

Picture credits: Free stock image from ThinkStockImages

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

The Mom's Diary

I’m not just a blogger but I’m a Social Media Strategist by profession.

Learn More

बच्चा होने के बाद - Motherhood And Career - How To Plan?

https://youtu.be/68c1UBS446Q

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Food for Thought: All You Wanted to Know About Pregnant Women Diet

Pump Up The Iron: 7 Vegetarian Iron Rich Foods For Those Who Cannot Get It From Non-Veg Sources

complications during pregnancy

Beware Of 10 Complications During Pregnancy That Can Become Life-Threatening

A Decade Of Women’s Web Later, You Have To Know Women’s Health Isn’t JUST Pregnancies!

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

daughter's right to property
SC Judgement Ensures Unconditional Right To Property Of Parents For Millions Of Indian Daughters
To The Society, My Relatives And In-Laws, Why Can’t You Let Me Live In Peace And With My Choices?
divorce
Dear Society, With Divorce I’ve Just Tasted Freedom, So STOP Asking Me About Remarriage!
Star Plus’ Anupamaa May Be A Slight Cringe-Fest But It Asks Important Questions About Respecting Mothers!

Are You A Woman Working In India Inc?

Best Loved Stories

Indian parents and the teenager

On Taboos: A Letter To Indian Parents

erotic books from India

9 Excellent Erotic Books By Women From The Indian Subcontinent That You Could Explore

When Priyanka Chopra Was Dissed For Wearing A Blouse Less Saree…As Generations Of Indian Women Have Done

Why Is A Woman’s Virginity So Important? Let’s Put That Tissue In Its Place

Ford India ad and women in advertising

V For Violence Is(n’t) Funny

""