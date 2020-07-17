Mom, Dad, It’s Time To Put Your Phones Down And Spend Some Time With Us!

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
Kids are emotional and tend to get hurt easily. And with parents on their phones, constantly, they may start believing the phone is more important than them.
Riya was very excited today, she had won a medal in the science quiz. She was very eager to be home and show it to her parents. The moment the school bus arrived into her society premises, she jumped out in excitement and rushed home.
She was pleased to see her both parents at home before her today. Running inside the house, she shouted, ‘Mommy Daddy! I won today! Look, I won!’ But the next minute, she was sad and just walked back to her bedroom. She cried all alone, and stared at the medal wondering if she should just throw it. But what happened to her? Why had she suddenly behaved like this?
Can anyone guess? It was sad but is a reality. Her parents were busy with their mobiles and didn’t even realize their daughter was home. They just smiled for formality and went back to their world. Parents are the world for every kid and here the world is only ignoring them completely. And this story isn’t only from Riya’s home but is the same in every other house.
Do the parents do this on purpose? No, of course not. There is always a task pending at the back of our mind, official emails, reports, research, pending bills and whatnot. But the time we select for the same should not be in front of our kids. Parents are the role models for their kids. And kids tend to copy their parents. When they see them on phones, after a certain age they also become some kind of mobile freaks.
Not only this but for every kid, it’s a happy time being with parents, and when they seek the attention but don’t get they feel left out.
Kids are highly emotional and tend to get hurt easily. They always need someone to give them 100 percent attention and love. When they see, it isn’t happening that way, it can break their heart. They may start believing that the mobile is more important for parents than the kid.
And after trying several times, kids slowly stops communication with their parents and start living in their world. By the time parents realise this, it is already too late!
Kids grow up very fast. Their childhood is the time to be with them. It is the time to create a special bond, to direct them towards the good, and make them understand the world. And to help them in studies, to teach them respect about the world, not just to be a good son/daughter but to be a good society member.
It’s a request to all parents to cherish this moment, have fun, enjoy with your kids, because later, all that would remain are good memories.
A version of this was earlier published here.
Picture Credits: Pexels
I’m not just a blogger but I’m a Social Media Strategist by profession.
