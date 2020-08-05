During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
5 Tips To Take Care Of Your Skin During Lockdown

Posted: August 19, 2020

Don’t neglect the health of your skin in the midst of the stress in lockdown.

We all are in lockdown for 3 months, all beauty salons are closed, our housework has been increased, our daily routine has been changed, and our food habits are also not the same now. So, all these are not only impacting our minds but on our bodies and our skin as well. To avoid the impact on the skin we can add some simple care in our daily routine and we can get our glow back.

So my friends, here are 5 tips to take care of your skin during the lockdown.

  1. Use the right face wash as per the weather:

A lot of us have a habit of using the same face wash throughout the year. But this is not so healthy idea to follow. Our skin also changes as per the season so we need to use the right face wash to avoid skin problems like acne, dry skin, and so on.

  1. Eat 2 local fruits between your meals:

Yes, a very important point. To take care of the skin we need to add fruits as well in our daily routine. You can have it between your meals. While buying fruits, do not overthink which ones to go for, simply go for the seasonal fruit and feast on it.

  1. Add some physical activity in your daily routine:

Physical activity not only keeps your metabolism healthy but it also helps in the antioxidants circulation in our body. And all these results on our skin as well.

  1. Have multi-colour salad in your diet:

Eating healthy always show on your face so make your plate full with a colourful salad and let your skin glow.

  1. Remove dead skin:

When you remove dead skin, it opens your pores and your skin can breathe properly which rejuvenates your skin and gives a very healthy look.

So friends, what do you think? Isn’t it easy to take care of your skin even in this lockdown? Then what are you waiting for? Go ahead and enjoy a fresh and healthy look just by sitting home.

