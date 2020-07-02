During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Relationships > Know Your Self-Worth & Stay In A Relationship Only If You’re Loved The Way You Deserve!

Know Your Self-Worth & Stay In A Relationship Only If You’re Loved The Way You Deserve!

Posted: July 2, 2020

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here

Learn to give up when it’s time. In any relationship, it’s exhausting to keep giving while receiving nothing. Don’t you think you deserve to be loved right?

Dear women,

Please do not stay in relationships where you are disappointed time and again. So many women stay in relationships hoping for the man to change. However, the sad reality is that not all men change completely.

Sometimes they do change to a certain extent, but inevitably go back to their ways. Time and again, if you’ve to threaten your husband/boyfriend with a divorce or a break up for him to stay in line, I believe the relationship is useless. I know not of all us have the means to get out of a marriage or relationship because of kids and financial responsibilities. But the ones who can get out and start life afresh, should do it.

Don’t fall for their traps!

So many women pour their heart and soul into a relationship. Emotionally they invest too much, and are left with broken hearts and tears very often. The man they love doesn’t give back the same love they expect. It’s all rosy in the beginning, but soon it shows that men don’t really mean any of the romancing they do in the start of the relationship.

Don’t fall for their trap, because later, they forget to even inform you of the small changes in their life or so much as call you to ask how you are. When confronted with this type of abysmal behaviour they answer in a bored manner that the relationship mature and there is no need to call day in day out. I agree there is no need to call day in day out but this rule can be put to use only if both parties agree on this.

A man is not allowed to solely decide what is good for a relationship without the consent of a woman. He cannot, one day, decide that he won’t message or call his partner anymore all day because their relationship has become boring.

Talk to your wives about important things!

Did you check with your partner if she is okay with this? Have you checked with your wife/girlfriend before making future plans? If not, then do not cry when she does not agree to your plans wholeheartedly.

So many men do not discuss important things like children and in-laws with their wife. Most of the times the wife does not have the option of telling the man that she wants to stay away from his parents because she will be labelled a home-breaker.

Men invest in real estate without consulting with their wives. They think it’s enough to consult their parents. Recently, a couple staying near us, almost separated because the husband had consulted only his parents and purchased a house. And before they could all move into the new home, the wife decided that she had had enough of everything and almost moved out.

However, the husband stopped her and told her to come back and that they could stay away from his parents. He, now, regrets purchasing the house. His wife had warned him several times that investing in such a big house would not be financially appropriate. If only he had listened to her. But men seem to think it’s a waste of time to listen to their wives.

Know when to give up, for your own sakes!

That’s the reason women should not waste time on marriages that don’t work. Yes, you cannot give up on relationships quickly. But after 10 or 15 years of hard work and emotional draining, you would know it’s time to walk out. It’s exhausting to keep giving and giving and receiving nothing in return.

To all the dear women, do not waste your precious life on a dimwitted moron who does not deserve you. One day you will find the guts and self belief to walk out and never look back.

Believe in yourself and your self-worth. Unrequited love is a waste of time. Try loving a man who will love you with all his heart. That man will have a million faults but he will matter in a place where it matters the most: love and respect.

Trust yourself.

Picture credits: Still from Hindi TV series Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke

Liked This Post?

Get our weekly Relationships Blast - all the best posts on Relationships in one place! Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads!    

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Arti Balajee

Born and brought up in Mumbai. A feminist and a voracious reader.

Learn More

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Friends With Benefits – When You Have A Good Thing Going, Don’t Complicate It!

‘Mere Saiyyan Jee Se Aaj Maine Break-up Kar Lia’ – On Women, Break-ups And Second Chances

avoid intimacy

Do You Find Yourself Avoiding Intimacy, Emotional Or Physical, In Your Core Relationships?

Urmila

A New Urmila… [#ShortStory]

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

10 Positive Mental Health Affirmations That Help Me Deal With Depressive Episodes
Just Because I Am Separated, I Am Not A Desperate Or An ‘Easy’ Woman Looking To Woo All The Men I See!
legalising gay marriage
Legalising Gay Marriage Is The Next Step For Lawyer Couple Who Helped Abolish Section 377
If It’s ‘Illegal’ To Separate A Man From His Parents, How Is It ‘Tradition’ To Separate A Woman From Hers?

Best Loved Stories

Being Your Own Advocate

5 Tips To Improve Your Resume After A Career Break

single woman in India

Yes, I Am A Single Woman In India! Any Problems?

strong, independent woman

I’m Not Dependent On My Husband, Which Probably Makes Him Feel He Can Take Me For Granted

Soul Sisters Contest by Womensweb and Zivame

Soul Sisters: A Friendship Day Contest